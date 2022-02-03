Best predator call

When using a predator call, always be aware of your surroundings. Keep in mind that the predator might circle around you to investigate the sound, which could catch you by surprise. Also, never hunt predators by yourself.

Which predator call is best?

Hunting can be a dangerous business, and it can be made even more so when you are out looking for predators. They’re shy by nature, and your chances are slim to stumble upon one that doesn’t already know that you are there. So to track down or attract predators that might be unaware, you are going to need some help.

Most hunters can’t replicate the sound of any predator, which is why you’ll need a powerful device such as the FoxPro Inferno Predator Call. Let cougars, mountain lions or coyotes come to you, rather than you being stalked like prey.

What to know before you buy a predator call

Battery-operated and recharging

There are no wall sockets out in the field, so you won’t be able to use a predator call that requires one. Instead, Ipredator calls operate through rechargeable batteries. Consider their lifespan and how long they need to charge. If you are worried about running low, look for a calling device that can support charging through a USB power bank.

Know which sounds to use

Just as with humans, you don’t want to speak a language that won’t be understood. Before you buy a predator call, consider which species roam where you’ll be hunting. You will have no luck if you call a predator that isn’t native to the area, even though it might be on your bucket list. Also, consider the time of year, as many predator calls change during the seasons. It’s also worth considering whether you are hunting male or female predators, as the calls will be different, too. To increase your chances of remaining undetected, consider using a hunting blind.

Remote control or mobile phone compatible?

There are several designs available for predator calls, and each has advantages and disadvantages. The most common type uses a dedicated remote control that connects to the speaker system. Others use the power of mobile phones, playing the correct sounds on the speaker through a Bluetooth connection. You must consider which type of call will be best for you.

What to look for in a quality predator call

Wide range of predator and animal calls

Unlike elk or deer callers, a predator caller can be used to get the attention of a variety of animals, since a quality predator call can reproduce a host of sounds spanning a large list of carnivores. This will also give you better value, as predators aren’t as abundant as deer or turkey.

Portable and easy to store

The sounds of all the predators would be difficult to replicate with your mouth or a device into which you have to blow. The sound also needs to travel far and wide, so you need a speaker system. These can be bulky and cumbersome to carry around, but a quality predator call is small enough to easily carry with you. The portability reduces the weight of the equipment you need, and often these callers have a shoulder strap so you can pick them up and move at a moment’s notice.

Realistic, accurate sounds

A caller of any kind is useless if it doesn’t produce the correct sounds or makes unrealistic noises that will only scare off the predators. A quality predator call accurately recreates the sounds of many predators, and it’s a bonus if you can add your own calls by downloading special files.

How much you can expect to spend on a predator call

The average price of a predator call will depend on the device, the maker, and its functions. An easy-to-use device can retail for around $50-$70. More sophisticated systems that use Bluetooth connectivity can retail for $100-$200.

Predator call FAQ

Which file formats can you use with predator calls?

A. That will depend on the specific predator caller, but most use basic audio reproduction technology in the speakers. That means you will easily be able to upload and use the common MP3, .wav or ACC formats.

Which sounds will attract a predator?

A. That depends on the season, but generally, any sound of a small animal in distress piques a predator’s interest. If it is during the breeding season, sounds of female predators looking for a mate also do the trick.

What’s the best predator call to buy?

Top predator call

FoxPro Inferno Electronic Predator Call

What you need to know: From a trusted name in callers, it can store a huge selection of predator sounds.

What you’ll love: This powerful predator caller comes with 75 sounds installed and lets you add your own sounds, having enough storage space to hold 200 different sounds. It’s operated through remote control with backlit keys and has an auxiliary jack for connecting it to a FoxPro decoy animal.

What you should consider: It is rather heavy on battery power, as it requires seven AA batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top predator call for the money

iHunt Ultimate Electronic Game Call

What you need to know: This compact predator call uses a mobile phone for sounds.

What you’ll love: If you want to go predator hunting with a high-tech option, this caller will be for you. The two-sided Bluetooth speaker pairs with your mobile phone and the iHunt app. Through the app, you select which call you want to play and at what volume. The app doesn’t just have predator calls but comes with the vocalizations of 59 species — with a total of 750 animal calls. The speaker is weather-resistant and has a loudness of 115 decibels.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that not all the animal calls available are useful for hunting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Icotec GEN2 GC300 Electronic Predator Call

What you need to know: This is a solid predator call with a backlit-button remote and long battery life.

What you’ll love: Made from rugged materials, this caller is able to play two sounds at once. It has little feet at the bottom so that it can stand in the dirt, and has a carry handle on the top. It’s operated through remote control and has a range of 300 yards. It features 12 professional quality predator calls and uses four AA batteries.

What you should consider: You can’t add your own calls to it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

