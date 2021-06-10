Best portable beach table

Take the height of the table into account, especially if you’re going to be kicking up a lot of sand!

Best portable beach tables

There are so many things to pack for a day at the beach! With all the sunscreen, towels, chairs and snacks, the last thing you want is to be carrying around a bulky table that weighs a ton and is hard to assemble in the sand. You want something sleek, compact and easy-to-use, right? There are a few things to consider.

Is there a difference between a beach table and a camping table?

Some beach or camping tables might be better suited to specific environments based on their features, but you can use plenty of them interchangeably.

Beach table maintenance

Take note of what materials your table is made of; it will impact how you wipe it down. With metal parts, it is crucial to dry them off before storing them away to prevent rusting. Common materials used for these tables include aluminum, steel, wood and polyester.

Picking a beach table that’s right for you

It’s essential to consider the transportation method of the table alongside the size and storage of the unit. Do you want a carrying bag that you can throw over your shoulder? Or would you prefer something that folds up with a handle? Will you be able to carry the table to where it needs to be?

Most portable tables don’t come with seating or umbrellas. If your table is low to the ground and can be reached from a beach towel, or if you think you’re going to be doing a lot of standing and won’t need seating, then it isn’t a problem. However, if you want some comfortable accessories to add to your beachy picnic spread, you might want to think about a beach umbrella, folding benches and coolers.

Types of portable beach tables

Personal beach tables

ONIVA Picnic Time Brand Portable Folding Sports Chair

What you need to know: A two-in-one polyester chair with an aluminum frame and a built-in 11-inch table for enjoying your time at the seaside.

What you’ll love: Small personal table folds in and out on the chair, which means carrying fewer items around. It also includes a shoulder strap for when you’re on the go and an organizational pouch on one of the chair arms for storing beverages, magazines and more.

What you should consider: The tabletop is relatively small and does not detach from the unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AMMSUN 17-inch Beach Umbrella Table Tray

What you need to know: This portable tray attachment is just the thing if you’re looking for a place to put drinks and a few snacks but not much else.

What you’ll love: An affordable alternative if you want to keep a few items out of the sand. It’s easy to transport and attaches directly to your beach umbrella.

What you should consider: Only usable if you intend to have a beach umbrella and offers a lot less space than traditional tables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Medium beach tables

YAHILL Aluminum Folding Collapsible Camping Table

What you need to know: A lightweight aluminum table with a wooden frame available in large and extra-large sizes.

What you’ll love: It only takes two steps to set up or take apart and comes with a convenient carrying bag. The legs have a non-stick groove design to keep the table in place.

What you should consider: Figuring out how to set it up the first time can be a bit tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Outry Lightweight Folding Table with Cup Holder

What you need to know: A foldable nylon fabric tabletop with aluminum alloy frame.

What you’ll love: The fabric pulls taut to keep from sagging and spilling food. It is lightweight with four built-in cupholders and a carrying bag.

What you should consider: The way the legs position means you can’t store much beneath the table, and you won’t be able to spread your legs out beneath it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Picnic at Ascot Canvas Travel Folding Table

What you need to know: A compact, round polyester canvas table that won’t take up too much space.

What you’ll love: Four built-in mesh cup holders are featured on the top, and there’s a lower canvas shelf for additional storage. It’s easy to travel with and very lightweight.

What you should consider: Figuring out how to open and close it correctly can take some getting used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

ALPS Mountaineering Eclipse Table

What you need to know: This heavy-duty folding table (27inches by 27 inches by 26 inches) has a polyester canvas surface and plenty of extra space for odds and ends.

What you’ll love: It’s two-tiered, with four cup holders on the lower tier to keep your beverages out of the sun, a compact, multi-compartment organizational pocket on the side to store lotion, goggles for swimmingand more. It’s a very sturdy unit that holds up well over time and comes with a convenient carrying bag.

What you should consider: Damage to or misuse of the four buckle straps means the table surface won’t remain flat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

COSTWAY Wood Roll Up Portable Table

What you need to know: A lightweight and water-resistant hardwood roll-up table which includes its own carrying bag.

What you’ll love: Low to the ground so you can reach it from your beach towel with a classic wooden build makes it look good just about anywhere.

What you should consider: There are more than a few parts required for assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Larger beach tables for groups

Barry Wang Camp Table

What you need to know: A sleek medium-density fiberboard table (23 inches by 23 inches by 23 inches) with a folding metal frame, complete with two storage baskets and a carry bag.

What you’ll love: It comes with not one but two storage bags, which can comfortably store a lot of beach essentials. The entire unit is pretty lightweight, considering it comes with storage.

What you should consider: A lot of pack up and transport might not be ideal for very windy days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Camp Field Camping Table with Adjustable Legs

What you need to know: A sturdy foldable table with plenty of storage space.

What you’ll love: There’s a good amount of surface space plus two closable canvas storage compartments to keep everything you need conveniently tucked away. The height of the is also adjustable.

What you should consider: It is not designed to withstand a lot of time in the rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

FORUP 6-foot Table

What you need to know: A folding high-density plastic table (71 inches by 29 inches by 29 inches) with steel tubing and a carrying handle for transporting.

What you’ll love: This one is durable with lots of surface space. It’s easy to set up, and the locking feature keeps legs sturdily in place.

What you should consider: It can be heavier to carry than other folding tables since it is so big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

