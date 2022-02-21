Which green comforter set is best?

Buying the perfect comforter set might be low on your list of priorities when shopping for bedroom furniture, but it shouldn’t be. Your comforter and pillows are the first things you or anyone else will see on your bed. If you love the color green, what better way to show it than with a green comforter set?

Green gives your bedroom a natural yet sophisticated feel. The top pick, the Madison Park Palmer 7-Piece Queen Comforter Set in Green, is the perfect mix of comfort and design.

What to know before you buy a green comforter set

Comforters vs. duvets

Before buying a comforter, make sure you know what you’re buying. Comforters are single-piece bedding toppers designed to keep you warm. They can be filled with natural or synthetic materials.

A duvet is a comforter specifically filled with real down or synthetic down that comes with a separate cover to protect it. Duvets are generally fluffier than comforters. Swapping out a duvet cover is a quick way to change up the look of a bedroom, but getting the duvet in and out of the cover can be a hassle.

Outer fabric

Green comforter sets come in many outer fabric choices. Cotton is the most popular. It’s breathable and soft, the two most desired factors in a comforter. You’ll also find cotton/polyester blends (usually in cheaper models) and bamboo/rayon blends (usually in more expensive models).

Flannel is an excellent choice for colder climates or anywhere during the winter. Some people love the fuzzy feeling flannel provides, while others prefer a smoother microfiber comforter. Both attract pet hair, so keep that in mind.

Size

Green comforter sets are available in all standard mattress sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king. Pillow shams should fit standard pillow sizes but check before buying to make sure.

Some people prefer their comforter to sit on top of their bed, while others like a draped look where their comforter goes all the way down to the floor. If you’re in the second group, you should size up to get the desired effect.

What to look for in a quality green comforter set

Color and pattern design

Green can be light and vibrant and remind you of spring. Green can be dark and woodsy and remind you of autumn. Some comforter sets are reversible and may include both as an option. There’s a lot of color variance available. Also, keep an eye out for turquoise or teal-colored sheets that lean toward green instead of blue. Several manufacturers have them.

Patterns like flowers, tree branches and other outdoorsy motifs are common given green’s association with the natural world.

Set components

Your standard green comforter set should include three pieces: A comforter and two pillow shams. Sets with seven pieces are also common. These will also include a matching bed skirt and decorative throw pillows.

You might see “bed in a bag” sets. These sets typically contain everything you’d find in a seven-piece set plus a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and pillowcases.

Fill material

Down comforters, whether real down or synthetic down, are the lightest and coziest comforters on the market. While down feathers are washed to remove allergens, very sensitive users may still find them too much.

Polyester is the most common synthetic fill material. It’s hypoallergenic and machine washable, but it can run very hot. Cotton and wool-filled comforters are also available. Cotton is great for warmer weather, and wool is great for colder weather.

How much you can expect to spend on a green comforter set

Green comforter set prices will depend on the size of your bed and the quality/number of pieces in the set. Any set less than $50 is a low-end option. Mid-range sets are available from $50-$125. Anything above $125 is a high-end luxury option, made for a king-size bed or both.

Green comforter set FAQ

How often should I wash my comforter?

A. While comforters don’t need to be washed or changed as often as your sheets, it’s still a good idea to clean them regularly. Especially if you tend to toss and turn and they spend most of the night directly touching your skin. If you have pets who love to sleep on top of your bed, it’s also a good idea to launder your comforter more often than not.

What’s the best way to prevent the filling in my comforter from clumping?

A. Look for comforters with box stitching that prevent clumping. If your comforter is OK in the washer and dryer, shake it out in a clean, dry area before putting it in the dryer. Use dryer balls on low heat. Stop the dryer every 20 minutes to shake out your comforter. Stop when fully dry and shake one last time.

What are the best green comforter sets to buy?

Top green comforter set

Madison Park Palmer 7-Piece Queen Comforter Set in Green

What you need to know: This is a top-of-the-line, quality and expansive collection of pieces that this comforter set an easy best pick.

What you’ll love: It comes with a comforter, bed skirt, two shams and three decorative pillows. It’s also available in six different colors and is made of soft and luxurious microsuede.

What you should consider: Some reviews complain that the colors don’t quite match in person compared to online. Three decorative pillows may be too much or unnecessary for many people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top green comforter set for money

downluxe Lightweight Comforter Set in Green/Grey

What you need to know: Designed with all seasons in mind, this three-piece budget set is available in over two dozen different color combinations.

What you’ll love: It has box stitching, is machine washable, soft and breathable with a reversible pattern and is available in three green color options.

What you should consider: Some previous buyers with king-size beds say this set runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bedsure Reversible Floral Queen Comforter Set in Sage Green

What you need to know: This three-piece set comes with beautiful sage green and white leaf pattern that’s different on either side of the comforter.

What you’ll love: The versatile pattern works year-round. It’s easy cleaning and care for and filled with a lightweight but still warm down alternative.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with the color fading quickly after a few washings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

