Best deep pocket queen sheets

Deep pocket sheets have elastic corners and a depth of 13 inches or more, making them a great choice if you have a particularly deep mattress or you like to use a mattress topper.

Which deep pocket queen sheets are best?

Although they may not be as essential as the mattress or pillows, the sheets on your bed can have a huge impact on overall sleep quality. However, if you have an extra deep mattress or a mattress topper with additional padding, putting tightly fitted sheets onto your bed can be a challenge.

Some sheets are designed with extra deep pockets to work around this problem. The Bamtek Bamboo Deep Pockets Sheet Set is the top pick because it’s soft, breathable and made from organic bamboo.

What to know before you buy deep pocket queen sheets

About pocket depth

The pocket depth on a set of queen sheets refers to the overall depth stitched into the cloth, particularly on the corners, which allows the bedding to easily stretch over deep mattresses. Standard bed sheets have a pocket depth of around 7 to 12 inches, while most deep pocket sheets have a depth of at least 13 inches. There are also extra deep pocket sheets, which have a depth of 18 to 25 inches.

Materials

Cotton: These popular sheets are soft, durable and affordable. Egyptian, combed and Pima cotton are a few high-quality varieties that you may see while shopping for cotton bedsheets.

These popular sheets are soft, durable and affordable. Egyptian, combed and Pima cotton are a few high-quality varieties that you may see while shopping for cotton bedsheets. Jersey knit: Sometimes called “T-shirt sheets” due to the way they feel, jersey-knit bedding is very soft and warm in the winter months. They are not very breathable, however, and may not be the best choice if you’re a hot sleeper.

Sometimes called “T-shirt sheets” due to the way they feel, jersey-knit bedding is very soft and warm in the winter months. They are not very breathable, however, and may not be the best choice if you’re a hot sleeper. Silk: The height of luxury, real silk sheets are very expensive and difficult to clean, but they can provide a uniquely cool and comfortable sleep that many people enjoy.

The height of luxury, real silk sheets are very expensive and difficult to clean, but they can provide a uniquely cool and comfortable sleep that many people enjoy. Bamboo: These sheets are very soft, breathable and naturally hypoallergenic. Bamboo is also a very sustainable crop, making it one of the most eco-friendly materials to use for bed sheets. If you’re looking for sustainable sheets, make sure that the bamboo is organic and that the sheets haven’t been chemically processed into rayon.

These sheets are very soft, breathable and naturally hypoallergenic. Bamboo is also a very sustainable crop, making it one of the most eco-friendly materials to use for bed sheets. If you’re looking for sustainable sheets, make sure that the bamboo is organic and that the sheets haven’t been chemically processed into rayon. Microfiber: Microfiber sheets are typically made from polyester fabric. They’re very soft but not particularly breathable and are prone to attracting lint. They are also not as friendly to the environment as cotton or bamboo.

What to look for in quality deep pocket queen sheets

Thread count

The thread count of bed sheets is determined by counting the amount of warp and weft threads found in a single square inch of fabric. While some people believe that bedding with an extremely high thread count is automatically going to be a softer and better-quality sheet, that’s not always the case. A thread count of 200 will be satisfactory for most people, but you can find sheets that have a count of 800 or even higher. Also, keep in mind that some materials, like silk, won’t have a thread count at all.

Care

Most deep pocket queen sheets can be washed alongside regular laundry, but check the product details to confirm. Some sheets have very particular washing instructions or require air drying. Silk sheets, for example, usually must be washed by hand.

Sheet sets

The majority of deep pocket queen sheets will be sold in a set, which means that the sheets come with matching top sheets and pillowcases. This isn’t always the case, however, so check the product details to confirm. If a deal seems too good to be true, then you may be missing some bedding.

How much you can expect to spend on deep pocket queen sheets

The cost of deep pocket queen sheets can vary widely depending on the quality of the bedding. Most cotton, bamboo and microfiber sheet sets will cost around $20-$60, while sheets made of real silk will usually cost over $100.

Deep pocket queen sheets FAQ

Can I put deep pocket sheets on a regular mattress?

A. You absolutely can, but you will probably need to tuck the excess fabric under the mattress when making the bed.

What sheets are the most environmentally friendly?

A. While this is a matter for debate, most people agree that organic bamboo and cotton are the most environmentally-friendly materials to use when manufacturing bed sheets. There are also less commonly-used materials like hemp and linen that are arguably more eco-friendly than those two.

What are the best deep pocket queen sheets to buy?

Top deep pocket queen sheets

Bamtek Bamboo Deep Pockets Sheet Set

What you need to know: These sheets are made with 100% organic bamboo and come in four different color options.

What you’ll love: These popular bamboo sheets are extremely soft, lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, and the organic bamboo is better for the environment than some other materials. 16-inch deep pockets should provide a snug fit on most mattresses.

What you should consider: A few reports have suggested that the sheets become less soft after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top deep pocket queen sheets for the money

Cgk Unlimited Deep Pocket Queen Sheet Set

What you need to know: These durable sheets are very soft and made of microfiber.

What you’ll love: The microfiber set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet with a pocket depth of 16 inches. These deep pocket sheets are affordable and available in eight stylish colors like coral and burgundy

What you should consider: The microfiber material is thin and some users reported pilling after several months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Luxclub Bamboo Deep Pocket Queen Sheet Set

What you need to know: This versatile sheet set comes with six pieces of bedding.

What you’ll love: The sheets are very soft and breathable, and the generous pocket depth of 18 inches is sufficient for most deep mattresses. There are eight color options available and four pillowcases are included in the set.

What you should consider: Despite the product details advertising them as bamboo sheets, they are actually only 40% bamboo-derived rayon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

