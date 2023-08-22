Get ready for fall with this Anthropologie sale

With cozy season right around the corner, it might be time to refresh your home with candles, pillows and blankets. Good thing Anthropologie is having one of its best sales of the year right now, with up to 40% off bedding and home decor.

The sale includes everything from furniture pieces to decor staples like throw pillows, quilts, curtains and mugs. And at these prices, you can fully embrace your inner homebody. Sure, it might still be summer for now, but rainy days and crunchy leaves are just around the corner, and it’s always good to be prepared. Thanks to this sale, hibernation mode will be ready to activate as soon as the thermometer dips below 65.

7 of the coziest must-haves from Anthropologie’s home sale

Anthropologie

Mae Indoor/Outdoor Pillow

These pillows, which come in mix-and-matchable round and square shapes, are made of durable polyester in bright jewel tones, providing the perfect pop of color on your sofa, accent chair, patio furniture or floor (when used as floor cushions). You can even take advantage of these pillows while the weather’s still warm, as they’re made for both indoor and outdoor use, so take them outside until cozy season officially begins.

Sold by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Nathalie Lete for Anthropologie Bloom Organic Sateen Duvet Cover

Designed by Parisian artist Nathalie Lete exclusively for Anthropologie, this botanical designed duvet cover with button closures is made of the softest, most soothing organic cotton sateen.

Sold by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Getaway Boxed Candle

This hand-poured candle is made from a coconut wax blend, but the real standout is the printed glass jar that can be reused once the candle runs out. It’s available in two scents: Jasmine Vetiver, which includes notes of white jasmine, fruity osmanthus and tuberose, and Coconut Waters, which brings to mind white sands and salted sea mist with its exotic coconut, papaya nectar and fresh-cut sugar cane scents.

Sold by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

House of Hackney Organic Sateen Duvet Cover

Are you looking for the perfect maximalist style combined with pillowy soft, organic cotton sateen? This duvet cover strikes the perfect balance. It boasts an opulent design from House of Hackney on airy, breathable cotton with a button closure that’s machine-washable for easy upkeep.

Sold by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Lilah Duvet Cover

This duvet cover features a blossoming floral motif that’s dramatic and moody — the perfect focal point of any space. Screen printed on 90% cotton with a button closure, it’s machine-washable for easy maintenance.

Sold by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Pommed Jute Pillow

These pillows are the perfect way to add texture to any room, especially as the jute contrasts with the plush poms. Available in four bright and fun colors, they fit into any decor, lending a rustic touch to your space.

Sold by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Otherland Georgette Boxed Candle

This soy and coconut wax blend features a cotton wick and 55 hours of burn time. Its “floral fresh” scent comes with bold notes of southern magnolia, lily-of-the-valley and white amber. After burning, the glass — with a floral label designed by artist Abigail Cook Stone — can be reused.

Sold by Anthropologie

