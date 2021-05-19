Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Election Results
Coronavirus
Keeping Schools Safe
Justice for Evelyn
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
Pass or Fail
HMG Health Matters
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
John Sevier Fire
WJHL Mobile Apps
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Cross Anchor Union uses Blue Plum grant to plan ‘Community Hang’ for June 5
Video
Town of Greeneville accepting parade entries for 2021 American Downtown celebration
Protesters against legislation passed by Gov. Lee gather in Jonesborough during Tennessee’s 225th celebration
Video
Fire marshal investigating fires at abandoned Kingsport church
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
NFL Draft
High School Standouts
Virginia Kickoff
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
Appalachian League
SEC Football
Player of the Week
High School Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Masters Report
Racing
Tennessee Titans
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Local Experts
Health Corner
Hometown Professionals
Community
Trail Team 11
Bays Mountain
Community Heroes
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
WJHL Newsletter
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Skin Treatments
The best wrinkle filler of 2021
Trending Stories
Report: Trump telling supporters he expects to be reinstated
Video
Motorcycle gets stuck in doorway as thieves target Tennessee Harley Davidson dealer
Video
Tri-Cities boat dealer offering $100,000 prize to angler who catches tagged bass in South Holston Lake
Video
The French Quarter: New restaurant launches at Sonny’s Marina as Boone Lake continues to rise
Video
Protesters against legislation passed by Gov. Lee gather in Jonesborough during Tennessee’s 225th celebration
Video
Pigeon Forge police searching for relatives of deceased property owners from Washington County, Tenn.
Tennessee’s oldest town kicks off the state’s 225th year of statehood
Video
SCSO: Woman charged with felony murder after ‘suspicious death’ in Bluff City
Video
Don't Miss
Science Saturday: Using toilet paper to explain how planes fly
Video
Video shows funnel cloud, possible tornado near Jonesborough
Video
One Acre Café serving up fine food and a dose of dignity, regardless of ability to pay
Video
‘May the 7th will not define me’: Norton Police Chief delivers remarks during hospital departure
Video
Jay Zimmerman begins trek across East Tennessee for veteran mental health awareness
Video
Science Saturday: Bouncing Rockets
Video
Church Hill WWII Veteran honored for D-Day service, promoted to colonel
Video
Celebrating Sullivan: New West Ridge High School will be home to nearly 2,000
Video
Celebrating Sullivan South High School
Video
Celebrating Sullivan North High School
Video
Celebrating Sullivan Central High School
Video
Community Heroes: Dr. Linda Monteith elevates and inspires both patients and co-workers
Video
More Don't Miss