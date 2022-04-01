Which China Glaze nail polishes are best?

The right manicure is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, and it all starts with high-quality nail polish. Because China Glaze nail polishes are so affordable, you can enjoy both a high-performance formula and a wide array of color options.

China Glaze nail polishes are available in nearly every shade you could want as well as multiple finishes, so you can customize your manicure to a tee. The polishes are also available in two formulas that make it easy to choose a polish that lasts as long as you need.

If you want a striking pale blue polish with an opalescent finish, China Glaze Pearl Jammin’ Nail Polish is a stunning option.

What to know before you buy a China Glaze nail polish

Seven-free formulation

China Glaze nail polishes all feature a seven-free formula. This means the polishes don’t contain seven common chemical ingredients found in many regular polish formulas, which can pose a threat to your health. These chemicals are formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, camphor, formaldehyde resin, xylene and ethyl tosylamide.

Your body can absorb the chemicals in a polish through your nails, so seven-free nail polishes are considered safer to use than other formulas. China Glaze nail polishes are considered nontoxic — you can use them safely without experiencing any possible health issues.

Formula

China Glaze nail polishes are available in two formulas: nail lacquers and gel polish.

China Glaze nail lacquers are what most people consider regular nail polish. You paint it over your nails in thin coats and allow it to dry until it forms a somewhat durable finish. You can layer the formula to get the color as opaque as you’d like, though smudges are more likely when you add extra layers. Nail lacquers are easy to apply and take off, but they can chip pretty easily.

China Glaze gel polishes contain different ingredients from a traditional polish formula. When dried under an LED or UV lamp, they cure to a hard, durable finish. It takes longer to do a manicure with gel polish — it requires a special base and top coat, and you must cure each layer after you apply it — but it lasts longer than nail lacquer. It isn’t as likely to chip, either. Keep in mind that gel polish is more difficult to remove.

Wear time

China Glaze nail lacquers generally last anywhere from two to seven days. If you use your hands for tasks like gardening and washing the dishes, your manicure typically won’t last as long.

China Glaze gel polishes usually last seven to 14 days. In addition, they aren’t as vulnerable to water and other activities as nail lacquers, so they’re suitable for an active lifestyle.

What to look for in a quality China Glaze nail polish

Shade range

China Glaze nail polishes are available in a wide range of colors, so you can find nearly any shade you want. Nail lacquers offer the most color options, with more than 250 shade options. Gel polishes are available in over 75 shades.

China Glaze shade options include soft neutrals and other muted shades, reds, corals, pinks, purples, blues, greens, yellows, silvers, golds and blacks. The brand also offers bright neon options if you really want your manicure to stand out.

Finish

China Glaze nail polishes are available in several finish options, depending on the look you prefer.

Cream nail polishes are the most common type. They provide solid, opaque color that works well for nearly any occasion. Sheer: Sheer nail polishes aren’t fully opaque but offer high shine. They give a tint to the nails that works well for French manicures.

Glitter nail polishes typically have a clear or tinted base with cosmetic glitter suspended in it. These polishes are super sparkly but can be difficult to remove. Duochrome: Duochrome nail polishes change color depending on the light.

Base coat and top coat

In addition to colored nail polishes, China Glaze also offers base and top coats. These products can help your polish wear longer by providing a strong base for it to adhere to and creating a barrier over the color as the final coat in your manicure.

China Glaze gel polishes require a special base and top coat, but the regular nail lacquers work with multiple base and top coats. China Glaze top coats are available in several formulas — some are designed just to help your polish last longer or dry more quickly, while others offer a unique finish, such as high-gloss.

How much you can expect to spend on a China Glaze nail polish

China Glaze nail polishes cost $6-$15. Their traditional nail lacquers are the most affordable, ranging from $6-$8. The brand’s base coats, top coats and other treatment products cost $8-$12, while the gel polishes go for $11-$15.

China Glaze nail polish FAQ

Are China Glaze nail polishes cruelty-free?

A. China Glaze nail polishes and their ingredients are not tested on animals. The brand doesn’t sell in countries like mainland China where animal testing is required by law, so it’s entirely cruelty-free.

Where are China Glaze nail polishes made?

A. China Glaze polishes are made in the United States.

What’s the best China Glaze nail polish to buy?

Top China Glaze nail polish

China Glaze Pearl Jammin’ Nail Polish

What you need to know: This easy-to-use baby blue nail polish has a lovely opalescent shimmer that’s perfect for everyday wear.

What you’ll love: It’s a pale blue color with coppery pink shimmer. It contains hardeners that prevent chipping and help the color last longer. The brush is large, so the polish applies quickly. It doesn’t take long to dry.

What you should consider: It takes three coats to get opaque color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top China Glaze nail polish for the money

China Glaze Fast Forward Top Coat

What you need to know: This quick-drying top coat can help any polish last longer by sealing it in place.

What you’ll love: It penetrates multiple layers of polish and allows it to fully dry in just a few minutes. It gives the polish an attractive shine. It helps prevent chips and smudges. It only requires one coat.

What you should consider: While it helps polish last longer, it can start to peel near the tips after a few days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

China Glaze Better Not Pout Gelaze Nail Polish

What you need to know: With a built-in base coat, this flattering berry gel polish is easier to apply than most gel formulas but lasts just as long.

What you’ll love: Its built-in base coat saves time because you don’t have to apply a separate product. It applies very smoothly. The finish is extremely glossy. It can last for up to two weeks.

What you should consider: It can take multiple coats for full coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

