What you need to know about Sephora’s holiday sale

Whether they’re for you or someone else, beauty products make exceptional gifts. Beauty minis, such as a quality concealer, can serve as fun stocking stuffers. A comprehensive makeup set, however, is a thoughtful gift that can be used year-round. Right now, all of these items and more are on sale at Sephora’s hugely anticipated holiday sale.

What is Sephora’s holiday sale?

Sephora has over 2,700 stores in 35 countries around the globe. The company’s goal is to “create a welcoming beauty shopping experience for all and inspire fearlessness in our community.” To make room for incoming holiday products, Sephora is holding a markdown celebration. Shoppers may be eligible for 10%, 15% or 20% off select products for just a few days or for more than a week, depending on their Sephora Beauty Insider status.

When is Sephora’s holiday sale?

The dates of Sephora’s holiday sale depend on your Sephora Beauty Insider status: Insider, VIB or Rouge.

Insider

Anyone can be a Sephora Beauty Insider. Simply sign up and start shopping. There is no minimum purchasing requirement. For the Insider, Sephora’s holiday sale runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 7 and you get 10% off.

VIB

Once you become a Sephora Beauty Insider, all of your purchases count toward elevating your status. Once you spend $350 in a year, you become a Very Important Beauty Insider. For the VIB, Sephora’s holiday sale runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 and you get 15% off.

Rouge

Once you spend $1,000 in a year, you become a Rouge Insider. For the Rouge, Sephora’s holiday sale runs from Oct. 28 through Nov. 7 and you get 20% off.

How do I get 30% off?

Additionally, Beauty Insider members can receive 30% off select Sephora Collection merchandise from Oct. 28 through Nov. 7. This offer is only valid for U.S. and Canadian sites and stores.

Our top picks from Sephora’s holiday sale

Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette

This limited collection is an all-in-one eye palette. The set comes with an eye primer and eight shades that can be used as either eyeshadow or liner. Sold by Sephora

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Glow Recipe’s skin care and makeup hybrid is a lightweight gel that gives you an enviable dewy glow. It’s suitable for all skin types and is cruelty-free. Sold by Sephora

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Butta Drop is a satisfyingly thick and rich body moisturizer that provides deep hydration. For the holidays, this best-seller is spiced up with a soft gold shimmer and a cinnamon-inspired scent. Sold by Sephora

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops

These self-tanning glow drops mix in with your preferred skin care treatment to give you a spectacular sun-kissed glow. The drops are suitable for use on the face and body. Sold by Sephora

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Skin care is the secret to a youthful appearance. Properly hydrating your skin with this serum gives you a noticeably improved complexion and boosts your skin’s luminosity. Sold by Sephora

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

This award-winning oil-free foundation delivers medium coverage and has an airbrushed, silky appearance that gives your skin an appealing radiance. Sold by Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand

The Hollywood Contour Wand has a sponge applicator that lets you create exquisitely sculpted cheekbones. The easy blending ensures you achieve a natural look. Sold by Sephora

Sephora Collection PRO 8-Piece Brush Set

This makes the perfect gift for yourself or a cherished friend. This brush set includes eight of the most loved PRO brushes. The collection comes with an attractive pouch for storage. Sold by Sephora

Sephora Collection Glossed Lip Gloss

Just wearing this high-shine lip gloss is a bold statement. It comes in a wide range of colors so you can always find the perfect shade, and the one-swipe applicator gives you sharply defined lips with little effort. Sold by Sephora

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar

You get a new gift every day for 24 days with this beauty-themed Advent calendar. The collection includes a wide assortment of makeup, skin care and bath products as well as other accessories. Sold by Sephora

