Best vitamins for hair growth

If you’re prone to acne, it’s a good idea to carefully read the ingredients for hair vitamins. Some varieties contain substances that trigger breakouts.

What is the best vitamin for hair growth?

If you’ve tried expensive hair products but they don’t improve the condition of your hair, consider a different route and take hair vitamins instead.

Hair vitamins claim to improve hair, as well as skin and nails, at the cellular level. Depending on the formula, hair vitamins may contain biotin, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E, or fatty acids. Over time, these supplemental substances can help hair become shinier and less frizzy, appear thicker, and feel stronger than ever before.

If you’re wondering whether you can benefit from taking hair vitamins, give this buying guide a read. We’re covering everything you need to know about them and sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top pick, Naturenetics’ HairAnew, remains a customer favorite for its non-GMO and gluten-free formula.

Considerations when choosing hair vitamins

Popular vitamins

Biotin is by far the most common ingredient in hair vitamins because it improves the overall strength and health of hair. B vitamins help metabolize amino acids to combat hair loss and keep dandruff at bay. Vitamins C and E are antioxidants that protect against free radical damage.

Popular minerals and substances

Minerals that boost hair thickness and fullness include zinc, selenium, and copper. Amino acids stimulate growth and strengthen hair beginning at the follicle. They also help prevent breakage and split ends. Fatty acids are essential to keeping the scalp hydrated and reduce inflammation that is sometimes related to hair loss.

Formula type

Hair vitamins are available as capsules, tablets, soft gels, gummies, and liquids. Capsules remain the most popular because they’re easy to swallow and have a longer shelf life than other options.

Tablets are generally more affordable than capsules and are available in high-potency formulas. Softgels are considered extremely easy to swallow, though they are fairly sensitive to heat and light. Gummies are chewy alternatives for those who can’t tolerate pills, though they may contain artificial ingredients. Liquid formulas are easy to mix into foods and are absorbed quickly by the body.

Hair vitamins features

Quantity

When comparing hair vitamins based on price, make sure you take a good look at the quantity. Many are sold in 30-day supplies, though there are also 60- and 120-day supplies available. It’s also important to be mindful of dosage to truly understand how long the supply lasts. While most hair vitamins are taken once a day, some are taken twice daily.

Special varieties

If you have food preferences or sensitivities, there are a few varieties of hair vitamins to work with your lifestyle. Non-GMO hair vitamins are manufactured without genetically modified ingredients. Vegetarian and vegan hair vitamins are made without animal byproducts. These are typically made with vegetable-based gelatin as well. There are also gluten-free hair vitamins available to individuals with celiac disease.

How much you can expect to spend on hair vitamins

To better understand the differences in price and quality, we’re comparing the average cost of a one-month supply of hair vitamins. Affordable hair vitamins cost $15 and below, though they offer much less than the daily recommended dosage of vitamins and minerals. Mid-range hair vitamins offer much closer to 100% of the dosage and cost $15-$35. Premium hair vitamins that have 100% of the daily recommended dosage run between $34-$60.

Hair vitamins FAQ

Q. Will hair vitamins help my eyelashes and eyebrows appear fuller?

A. Only some hair vitamins tout these benefits, and even so, they’re typically a secondary benefit. In theory, the vitamins should benefit bodily hair in general. However, consumers and some experts are divided as to the impact of hair vitamins on eyelashes and eyebrows.

Q. Can I double up on my dosage of hair vitamins for quicker results?

A. It’s not recommended, and it’s unnecessary. In some cases, the extra dosage can upset the stomach and have other adverse reactions. It takes an average of two weeks to several months of consistent use to see results, so unfortunately, only time will tell.

Hair vitamins we recommend

Best of the best

Naturenetics’ HairAnew

Our take: A vegan blend of 11 vitamins that earns high marks for creating fuller hair.

What we like: Vitamin is free of sugar and animal byproducts. Helps eyebrows and lashes grow fuller, too. Works great on several types of hair.

What we dislike: Occasional reports of reactions or breakouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Zhou Nutrition’s Hairfluence

Our take: Non-GMO formula that makes hair full and shiny without breaking the bank.

What we like: Works well for those with thin or thinning hair. Manufactured in an FDA-certified facility. Helps nails get stronger.

What we dislike: Some users reported acne breakouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sports Research’s Biotin

Our take: A vitamin blend chock full of B7 to support healthy hair, nails, and skin.

What we like: One of few plant-based formulas free of carrageenan. Soft gel capsules are easy to swallow and digest.

What we dislike: Not ideal for consumers prone to acne.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

