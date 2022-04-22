Which foot peel is best?

The feet contain 25% of the bones in the body and are the unsung heroes of everyday living. They support you in everything you do, from running errands to playing with the family dog. It’s no surprise that they are often tired, sore and covered in rough, dry skin.

When you’re ready for a spa day that focuses on the feet, you’ll need the best foot peel to soften and soothe them. The Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask heals cracked, dry skin to leave feet feeling smooth, soft and energized.

What to know before you buy a foot peel

Primary use

Each type of foot peel improves the condition of your feet, but there are specific conditions you can address as well. If you want your primary use to be overall exfoliating, look for specific ingredients like acids that release dry skin so it can be removed in large flakes. Trying to soften calluses? Fruit acids are key.

Foot size

You’ll need to make sure that the bag containing your foot peel actually fits your foot. They should be clearly marked on the outside of the package. While people of any gender can use foot peels, they’re usually listed the same way as shoe sizes with men’s and women’s options. If you are unsure of your size, remember that men’s shoe sizes are generally two sizes smaller than women’s sizes. So, if you usually wear a size 10 men’s shoe, look for a foot peel that fits up to a women’s size 12.

Patience

Of course, you want your feet to be lovely and conditioned quickly, but these things take time. Even the fastest acting foot peels take at least a week to start working, and some of the very best take two weeks or more (and multiple applications). Be patient and follow the directions for the best results.

What to look for in a quality foot peel

Natural ingredients

Putting lab-created chemicals on your feet will certainly stimulate a change, but it’s not the best way to go. Look for ingredient lists that include natural fruit acids for a safer foot peel.

GMP-certified

Foot peels are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, so how do you know if the one you are using is safe? Look for a GMP-certified sticker. This indicates that the company has followed strict manufacturing standards at every stage of production.

Added scents

If you are sitting around with your feet in plastic bags for an hour or more, you might as well get some mood-boosting out of it too. Scents like lavender can be calming, while anything in the citrus family is stimulating and uplifting.

How much you can expect to spend on a foot peel

For this at-home spa treatment, expect to spend $7-$20 per pair.

Foot peel FAQ

How do you use a foot peel?

A. Each foot peel is going to have its own specific directions, so make sure you follow them closely.

In general, though, each foot peel follows a similar set of steps as indicated below.

Start with clean, dry feet.

If the masks are sealed, cut the seal carefully with scissors.

Apply the foot peel mask, or insert feet into the booties if that is how the foot peel is applied. Make sure the foot is in contact with the peel.

Seal the opening of the booties or the overlap of the foot peel mask.

Top with a pair of cotton socks to keep the peel in place. Then, take some time to relax, anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes, while the foot peel does its job.

Rinse the peel off completely, and dry your feet.

If your package indicates you should add lotion to your feet, do that after drying your feet. Afterward, put on a clean pair of cotton socks.

Repeat as recommended by the manufacturer.

Is there anyone who should not use a foot peel?

A. If you have sensitive skin or are allergic to any of the ingredients, a foot peel can do more harm than good.

Others who should avoid this type of therapeutic treatment include those with:

Open wounds

Excessive redness or skin irritation

Psoriasis or eczema

Athlete’s foot

If you are pregnant or nursing, talk to your doctor before applying a foot peel.

Some people report sensitivity on the tops of their feet. The skin here is sensitive and may become irritated by some of the peel’s ingredients. If this occurs, remove the foot peel immediately and rinse your feet.

What’s the best foot peel to buy?

Top foot peel

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

What you need to know: This works best on rough, neglected heels.

What you’ll love: These two pairs of booties fit a wide variety of sizes up to a men’s 11. The included ingredients are tested by dermatologists and include apple and lemon for natural exfoliation and aloe vera to soothe skin. Dry skin is removed in just one hour.

What you should consider: It may not work on very thick calluses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top foot peel for the money

Sunatoria Foot Peel Mask

What you need to know: It is fast-acting and starts the peel in as little as one week.

What you’ll love: The botanical acids in oranges are great at gradually peeling away thick calluses. The aloe vera is soothing, and these booties are safe for sensitive skin. It is GMP-certified and hypoallergenic.

What you should consider: The booties may be too narrow for wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lavinso Foot Peel Mask

What you need to know: They make feet baby soft and callus-free.

What you’ll love: There is no need for scrubbing. Sheets of skin peel off, loosened by lactic, malic and salicylic acids. Aloe vera softens and conditions, leaving feet smooth.

What you should consider: These run small and may not accommodate larger feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

