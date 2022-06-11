The summer heat is no match for these long-lasting products

In the summer you have exciting places to go and fun things to do, so you’ll want to put your best face forward. However, that can be difficult to accomplish when the summer sun and humidity send your makeup running in the opposite direction. Fortunately, there are products you can use to boost the longevity of your look when it’s hot outside.

The right makeup and a few extra steps are all it takes to create beautiful summertime looks. The additional products and effort will pay off by keeping your makeup looking great all summer long.

How to buy summer-proof makeup

Start with primer

Primer offers several benefits. It smooths out skin’s texture, reduces the appearance of imperfections and provides moisture. Also called foundation primer, it serves as a base for other makeup products and helps keep them in place. That’s why applying a primer in the summer is an essential step in your warm-weather beauty routine.

Keep in mind that primer should be applied first for optimal staying power. Cream and serum primers are your best options if you plan to apply other types of makeup. Powder primer should not be used with liquid or gel products.

Don’t forget sunscreen

When the weather is steamy, you may not feel like layering on numerous products. However, skipping sunscreen is a mistake, as it protects the skin from the sun’s damaging UV rays. For reliable protection that doesn’t weigh down the skin, choose an oil-free facial sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Choose a foundation that’s best for summer

Many people need the coverage that foundation provides, even when the weather is warm. Foundation that’s lightweight with sheer to medium coverage will wear well without feeling heavy. Tinted moisturizers and BB creams are also good options, as they absorb easily and have a light consistency.

For best results, choose an oil-free formula. Foundation that also includes SPF is like two products in one. If you need extra coverage, applying a bit of concealer on problematic areas after smoothing on foundation will give you a flawless finish.

Set your makeup with powder

Called setting or finishing powder, this type of makeup “sets” moisturizers, sunscreen and other types of liquid makeup while absorbing oil and moisture. Setting powder comes in pressed and loose forms. Tinted powders are available, as well as colorless or translucent options. You’ll also find setting powders with matte or luminous finishes.

Choose waterproof mascara and eyeliner

If you’ve ever had the dreaded raccoon eyes from your eye makeup running after a day in the sun, you know that not just any mascara or eyeliner will do in the summertime. The good news is that both types of eye makeup are available in waterproof options. Formulated with special waxes and silicone-based agents, waterproof mascara and eyeliner are made to last through sweat, humidity and swimming.

Opt for powder eye shadow

Many people have difficulty getting eye shadow to wear all day in the warmth of summer. This is especially true of cream-based shadows that tend to build up in eyelid creases. Powder-based eye shadows stay in place longer in the heat. Applying them on top of eye shadow primer will further increase their staying power.

Stain your lips

Thick, creamy lipsticks are moisturizing and attractive but can be too heavy to wear in the summer. They are also prone to melting in the heat. On the other hand, lip stains work by producing lasting color that absorbs into the skin on the lips. Because of this, they won’t run when the weather heats up.

Consider a setting spray

Setting sprays work with polymers that produce a thin layer that seals makeup in place. You can spritz them all over your face to extend the wearability of all types of makeup. Once dry, they do their job of keeping makeup where it belongs.

The best makeup products for summer

Urban Decay Ultra Glow All Nighter Primer

In addition to all-day wear, this primer moisturizes skin and gives it a soft glow that’s perfect for summer. The formula is made of vegan ingredients and is cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s, Ulta and Macy’s

Supergoop! Play Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50

This sunscreen performs well for summer. It feels lightweight on the skin, absorbs fast and provides peace of mind with SPF 50.

Sold by Ulta, Amazon, Kohl’s and Sephora

EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Daily Moisturizer

Not only does this product moisturize while it protects against the sun’s rays, but it also has a light tint. The formula is lightweight and fragrance-free.

Sold by Amazon

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

This popular concealer is easy to apply and provides outstanding coverage. It’s available in more than 30 shades to match just about any skin tone.

Sold by Ulta and Amazon

BareMinerals Mineral Veil Setting Powder

Locking in makeup for all-day staying power is easy with this lightweight setting powder. The mineral-based formula produces a soft finish, absorbs oil and doesn’t tend to settle in fine lines.

Sold by Macy’s, Sephora, Ulta, Kohl’s and Amazon

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Volumizing Waterproof Mascara

Long, thick lashes with color that won’t fade on hot days are possible with this mascara that’s made with a waterproof base. It thickens and lengthens for attention-grabbing lashes. It’s also suitable for beauty enthusiasts with sensitive eyes.

Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

If you are looking for an eyeliner that will stand up to summer temperatures and weather conditions, this is the one to buy. It features a long-lasting formula in a felt-tip marker that’s easy to apply. It’s also great for creating today’s wing-tipped and cat-eye looks.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Ulta

Maybelline The Nudes Eye Shadow Palette

The collection of nude shades in this eye shadow palette is ideal for creating both subdued and bold summer eye looks. The colors range from soft sandy hues to rich bronze shades with matte and shimmery finishes.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

NARS Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eye Shadow Base

This eye shadow primer helps eye shadow last throughout the day and enhances its color. It’s also easy to apply and feels lightweight on the skin, which makes it perfect for summer eye shadows.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Benefit Benetint Lip and Cheek Stain

This fan-favorite stain produces a color that’s long-lasting and natural. It’s great for wearing in hot weather, as it doesn’t melt like traditional lipsticks. It can also be used to stain the cheeks for a natural-looking blush.

Sold by Kohl’s, Macy’s, Sephora, Ulta and Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Setting Spray

Although inexpensive, this setting spray earns praise for protecting makeup from heat, humidity and sweat. Once dry, it produces an attractive matte finish and minimizes oil.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta and Macy’s

