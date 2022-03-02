Which Dove bar soap for your face is best?

Bar soap has been a trusted source of cleanliness for decades, and so has Dove. While bar soap is not typically used to clean the face, Dove has a line of beauty bars that contain natural and non-irritating ingredients that will serve your specific skin type.

If you are looking for an all-natural, hypoallergenic and cruelty-free beauty bar, the Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar is the top choice.

Dove vs. bar soap

The difference between a regular bar of soap and a beauty bar is in the pH. A soap bar will typically have a high pH that will dry out the skin and strip the face of natural moisture, while a Dove beauty bar uses a neutral pH that is balanced with the skin to avoid damage. Beauty bars, unlike regular soap bars, will also contain moisturizing cream to replenish natural moisture and restore the skin barrier. You can use a beauty bar on both your body and face as it is more gentle on the skin.

What to know before you buy a Dove bar soap for face

Ingredients

One of the most important things to consider about bar soap is the ingredients. These are located on the side of the package and will tell users if the product contains harmful chemicals or is designed for their skin type. Dove has ingredients and product offerings to fit a variety of skin concerns.

Skin type

Dove beauty bars serve to satisfy dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin. Their ingredients are natural, non-toxic and hyperallergic. Each beauty bar contains moisturizing cream and works to match the pH of your skin so that it will effectively cleanse without damage.

What to look for in a quality Dove bar soap for face

Cruelty-free

Dove pledged to go cruelty-free in 2018. This means they do not test their products on animals, and there are symbols you can look for on the package to indicate this. Most Dove products are also vegan.

Hypoallergenic

Good bar soap will contain all-natural ingredients and be hypoallergenic. This is an important feature to consider if you have sensitive skin. Dove sources its ingredients naturally and provides a line of beauty bars that are hypoallergenic and safe for the face.

Scent

Some bar soaps derive their scents from essential oils rather than chemicals and dyes, but there are also unscented options. If you like scented soaps, make sure that the smell comes from oil rather than a toxic chemical. If you have more sensitive skin, try unscented beauty bars.

Dermatologist recommended

If a product is dermatologist-recommended, it means that dermatologists have tried the product and like it. All Dove beauty bars are dermatologist-recommended.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dove bar soap

Dove bar soap ranges in price but tends to be cost-effective, especially if you buy it in a pack. Dove beauty bars cost $3-$9 depending on the type of product and quantity.

Dove bar soap FAQ

How do I know if the ingredients are natural?

A. Dove soap is listed on EWG’s Skin Deep Database as one of the most non-toxic and natural face washes.

Should I get anti-bacterial soap?

A. You should not use anti-bacterial soap on your face.

What’s the best Dove bar soap to buy?

Top Dove bar soap for face

Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

What you need to know: This beauty bar contains moisturizing cream and is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

What you’ll love: It contains no parabens or sulfates and uses a gentle formula to protect the skin’s natural moisture.

What you should consider: This bar soap is very small compared to normal rectangular bar soaps.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Dove bar soap for the money

Dove Pink Beauty Bar

What you need to know: This beauty bar uses mild cleansers and is safe for use on sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: It can be used to cleanse all parts of the body and has a refreshing scent. The bar is dermatologist recommended and locks in skin’s natural moisture.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced dryness and do not prefer the waxy texture to other soaps.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Dove Soothing Care Beauty Bar

What you need to know: This bar soap has a pH-balanced formula that will not harm sensitive skin. It leaves the skin moisturized for hours.

What you’ll love: The Dove Soothing Care Beauty Bar gently cleanses without disrupting the skin’s natural barrier. It is free of parabens, dyes and comes in a 100% recyclable carton.

What you should consider: Some consumers have noted that this bar does not last as long as Dove’s other soap bars and the formula does not easily come to a lather.

Where to buy: Amazon

