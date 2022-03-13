Which is the best dent repair tool kit?

Getting that first little ding in your vehicle can be a traumatic experience. If it’s minor and there is no damage to the paint, there is no urgent need to get it repaired. However, if you don’t get it repaired, that slight imperfection will be there forever and you’ll focus on it every time you look at your car.

Rather than taking your vehicle to a body shop, you can purchase a dent repair tool kit and do the job yourself. The Fly5D Paintless Dent Removal Tool Kit, for instance, is a comprehensive repair kit that gives you all the tools you need to get your vehicle back to pristine condition without taking it to a repair shop.

What to know before you buy a dent repair tool kit

What is paintless dent repair?

In short, paintless dent repair is a cost-effective process that involves pulling out minor dents in your vehicle. This means the repair will not involve filling, sanding and painting, just gradually manipulating the body of your vehicle until the dent is removed.

What kind of dents can you fix with a dent repair tool kit?

A dent repair tool kit is not effective on all types of body damage. Shallow dents with no sharply defined creases and without damaged paint are where you will find the greatest success. Deep dents, jagged dents, complex dents or dents that have creased, cracked or chipped the paint are not candidates for this type of repair.

What to look for in a quality dent repair tool kit

A quality dent repair kit is all about the tools. Here are the main ones you’ll want to have in your kit.

Puller

You will need at least one puller in your kit. This is the item that applies the force to pull out the dent. A bridge puller has three feet that come in contact with your vehicle. The center one has a threaded knob that is twisted to gradually pull the dent out. A gold puller uses an individual’s gripping strength rather than twisting to remove a dent. It is quicker but not as powerful. A slide hammer affixes directly to the dent so the user can manually pull the dent out.

Tabs

Tabs come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. These items are hot glued to the dent location to give the puller something on which to grab. The wider the selection of tabs, the better equipped you will be to find the perfect match needed for the dent.

Glue gun and glue sticks

You will need a hot glue gun and the right glue sticks to glue the tab to the car. While many individuals may already own this equipment, almost every kit includes it.

Hammer

The best dent repair tool kits also include a hammer that has a rubber face. Use the hammer to gently tap down areas that may have pulled out too far.

LED light

While this item is rare, you can find it in the most comprehensive kits. The LED light shines a parallel line pattern on the dent so you can see any imperfections in your work, so it is easier to touch them up.

Cleaning supplies

This may include a bottle, a scraper, a cloth, gloves and more. You use these tools carefully to clean the area before starting and after finishing the job.

Storage

Whether it’s a bag or a case, the best dent repair kit includes a carry-all so you can keep all of your tools in one location.

How to repair a dent in your car

While the process involves patience, you can break down dent removal into a few simple steps.

Thoroughly clean the dent and the surrounding area with rubbing alcohol. Using the included hot glue, glue a tab to the center of the dented area. Attach a puller to the tab and carefully apply pressure to pull the dent out. Remove the puller and tab as directed in the instructions and clean with rubbing alcohol. Inspect the area. If needed, repeat the process, gradually refining your work by selecting the appropriately shaped tab until the dent is gone.

How much you can expect to spend on a dent repair tool kit

While it is possible to get a suction cup dent puller for roughly $5, it won’t be very versatile. The best price range to look at is between $30-$80. Once you start to move too far above $100, you have to be careful because that may be more expensive than taking your vehicle to an auto body shop to get a small dent repaired.

Dent repair tool kit FAQ

Can I really repair a dent in my vehicle by myself?

A. If it is a small, shallow dent and there is no damage to the paint, there is a good chance you will be able to repair the dent yourself.

How long does it take to repair a dent?

A. The answer to this question depends on the size, shape and location of the dent. Additionally, your skill level and level of perfectionism determine how long you spend finessing the dent to perfection. While this sounds like a simple process, and for the most part it is, it may take several attempts and a great deal of patience to get the results you seek. However, the average time required for a small repair may take anywhere from one to three hours.

What’s the best dent repair tool kit to buy?

Top dent repair tool kit

Fly5D Paintless Dent Removal Tool Kit

What you need to know: For the individual looking for a comprehensive kit, this offering includes a collection of 65 parts and tools.

What you’ll love: Besides all the essentials, this stainless steel set of tools includes various items not found in smaller sets. The kit includes a dent puller, a slide hammer, a big T dent puller, a mini T bar, an LED light board, a tool bag and more.

What you should consider: A few individuals felt the LED light board wasn’t up to par with the rest of the tools in this expansive set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dent repair tool kit for the money

Mookis Paintless Dent Repair Kit

What you need to know: If you are looking for an affordable dent repair tool kit that just features the essentials, this will suit your needs.

What you’ll love: This is a good starter kit for individuals who want to try a little minor bodywork on their own. It includes 12 durable puller tabs that work on a wide variety of dent shapes and a puller, a glue gun, glue, a rubber hammer and more.

What you should consider: As with other dent repair kits, you need patience to achieve quality results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Super PDR Paintless Dent Repair

What you need to know: This is a solid kit that offers a little more than the basic dent repair tool kit, making it a good value for someone who may need to perform more than one repair.

What you’ll love: This is a 42-piece dent removal set that includes a bridge dent puller with six tabs and a gold dent puller for repairing small dents. For durability, the tools are manufactured using heat-treated, high-carbon stainless steel.

What you should consider: The instructions are fairly basic. It is best to reinforce your knowledge by watching repair videos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

