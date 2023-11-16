Take advantage of these top tool deals from DeWalt and WorkPro

If you’re as excited about Black Friday as we are, you’ve come to the right place to see what excellent tools you can save big on this year. Black Friday is on Nov. 24, but many retailers have already slashed the prices of some high-end tools. Some of the best tool deals we’ve seen so far are on a DeWalt 20-Volt Max Circular Saw and a Rapala R12 Lithium Tool Kit.

We’ve rounded up the tool deals for you to shop, making deciding what to buy during the big sale easier. Whether you want a brand-new tool kit, power tools or other DIY essentials, we’ve got you covered with the best Black Friday tool deals.

Power tools deals

Many DIY projects require more than just a little elbow grease, so buying the appropriate power tools might be in your best interest to get the job done more efficiently. On Black Friday, you can save big on a circular saw, drill, impact drivers, air compressors and other power tools.

38% OFF

This 20-volt battery-powered circular saw has a 6.5-inch carbide-tipped blade for cutting more material at 45- and 90-degree angles. It has a 0-to-50-degree bevel capacity that allows for more aggressive bevel cuts, and the high strength and lightweight magnesium shoe make it suitable for job-site cutting.

Tool kit deals

Buying individual tools can be time-consuming and run you more money than buying a tool kit. Tool kits are pricey, depending on the quality of tools and how many pieces are in the set, but on Black Friday, you can get an excellent tool kit for all your DIY projects.

18% OFF

This is an excellent beginner tool kit with a powerful battery and three lithium tools. It comes with a spotlight lantern with a bright 1,000-lumen output that lasts up to five hours and has four power modes, including a strobe setting. The other included tools are a lithium aerator, knife and 6-inch blades.

44% OFF

Mechanics can ensure they always have the necessary tools for any job with this tool set. It’s a 192-piece set with pear-head ratchets, extensions, universal joints and adapters. The advanced sockets feature DirectTorque technology to help prevent the rounding of fasteners and ensure a secure grip.

Hand tools deals

You don’t need power tools for minimal tasks, so having a few hand tools on deck for things like cutting wires and removing nails is crucial. The best Black Friday tool deals include discounts on screwdrivers, pliers, knives and other hand tools.

20% OFF

These pliers are covered with slushing oil for maximum rust protection and have a heat-treated, durable body construction. The hardened cutting edges make it easy to cut wires, and the handle is textured with a double-dipped coating to prevent your hand from slipping while using them.

19% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON

Anything that involves tightening or loosening an object requires a sturdy tool like a wrench. These wrenches are made with forged vanadium steel and are chrome-plated for superior rust resistance. They have slip-resistant material on the handle for added safety, and they meet ANSI specifications, making them suitable for all kinds of projects.

Who has the best Black Friday tool deals?

Shopping for tools can be challenging since there are so many different brands, tools and kits. However, we recommend narrowing it down to a few select retailers when shopping for the best Black Friday tool deals. Amazon is the number one place to shop for tools as it offers various products from many brands, including a few manufactured and sold by third-party vendors. Walmart also offers excellent discounts on tools during its Black Friday sale, and although Scheels is primarily a sporting goods retailer, it also has some deals on tools worth checking out.

What to consider when buying tools?

Brand shopping isn’t nearly as important when it comes to tools as it is for, say, electronics. Although purchasing tools from a trusted brand is always better, you can save money with a lesser-known brand. Those tools may not be as durable or work as efficiently, but if you want to score additional savings, it doesn’t hurt to consider them. Also, here are a few key things to keep in mind when shopping for tools:

Specialty vs. versatile tools: You’ll get more bang for your buck with versatile tools such as air compressors and drills, but you may need a specialty tool for a specific task, such as a drain cleaner.

You’ll get more bang for your buck with versatile tools such as air compressors and drills, but you may need a specialty tool for a specific task, such as a drain cleaner. Safety: Any tool you use should have a texturized or rubber grip to prevent your hand from accidentally slipping. Many power tools have safety features to prevent accidental injury.

Any tool you use should have a texturized or rubber grip to prevent your hand from accidentally slipping. Many power tools have safety features to prevent accidental injury. Your project: You don’t need every tool under the sun for a simple DIY project, but it’s essential to identify what you need to get the job done.

You don’t need every tool under the sun for a simple DIY project, but it’s essential to identify what you need to get the job done. Warranty: While in some cases it’s OK to buy generic tools, we recommend prioritizing recognizable brands when shopping for power tools. Power tools are expensive, and those without warranties may cost you more in the long run because of repairs or buying a new one if it breaks down.

While in some cases it’s OK to buy generic tools, we recommend prioritizing recognizable brands when shopping for power tools. Power tools are expensive, and those without warranties may cost you more in the long run because of repairs or buying a new one if it breaks down. Price: Some pro and power tools can cost several hundred dollars, but many others can get the job done just as well and cost much less. We recommend shopping around before purchasing to ensure you get the best value.

Why trust our recommendations?

BestReviews actively searches for the best products across the web and creates a recommendation list based on various factors. Rather than simply selecting products that fit the buying guide’s criteria, we’ve researched each product we recommend by sifting through customer and professional reviews. We also recommend high-quality products from trusted brands and occasionally from lesser-known brands when they’re popular. Our page will continue to be updated with the best Black Friday tool deals, so keep checking in with us here to see what tools are on sale.

