What are the best women’s cargo capris?

Cargo capris are comfortable pants often used for casual wear or streetwear. Because they combine the functionality of cargo pants and the stylish detail of capris, they are the best of both worlds and a great addition to your closet. The GymBrave Women’s Hiking Cargo Pants are the best pair of classic cargo capri pants.

What to know before you buy women’s cargo capris

Length and width

To find the perfect pair of cargo capris, you have to find a length that flatters your legs. They shouldn’t fall past your ankle or be too close to your knee. The best length stops around the part of your calf that starts to taper out. This is about two to three inches above your ankle.

They should also be narrow. A pair that’s too flared creates a contrast that makes your legs look a bit stumpy. The best fit tapers a bit from top to bottom and follows your natural leg line.

Footwear

Cargo capris tend to make your legs appear a little shorter than they are, so it’s important to pair them with appropriate footwear. For example, wearing capris with bulky shoes like clogs may make your legs appear stumpy. Pair them with shoes that complement the silhouette of your legs, such as strappy sandals, ballet flats or sliders.

Color

Colors that have a deep contrast with your skin can make your legs seem to stop abruptly. If cargo capris tend to make you look shorter than you are, choose another color. Picking a color closer to your skin’s shade elongates your outfit’s appearance and gives the illusion of a continuous leg line. On the other hand, If you choose a pair with high contrasting colors, you can match it with shoes similar in color to your skin tone to balance the effect.

What to look for in quality women’s cargo capris

Fabric

Cargo capris are often made from cotton, nylon, polyester and other materials. The fabric you use should feel good on your skin and shouldn’t irritate or scratch it. Pima or Egyptian cotton, for example, are softer, durable and resist pilling over time.

Comfort

Cargo capris are generally used as streetwear, so they should feel comfortable when used for activities that require a lot of action. They shouldn’t hug your body, but should be roomy enough to make full-range movements. The inseam where the legs meet should accommodate you when you stretch or bend. The addition of elastic drawstrings to the waist or cuffs helps the pants fit better and adds to their comfortable appeal.

Durability

A durable pair shouldn’t have any holes or loose threads hanging out. This means the stitching should hold firm and not unravel when stretched. Use your finger to lightly scratch the stitching — if it starts to pull away, it won’t last you very long.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s cargo capris

Expect to spend about $25 to $42, but some may cost more, depending on the brand.

Women’s cargo capris FAQ

Do capri pants have other names?

A. They are also called three-quarter legs or cropped pants.

What are the pockets on cargo capris called?

A. They are called cargo pockets and often have a fold or flap that can be closed with buttons, magnets or Velcro.

Are cargo pants business casual?

A. No. They are casual, and more suitable for athleisure and streetwear.

How can I shorten my capri pants?

A. You can take them to a tailor to adjust. At home, you can measure yourself from the waistline to your midcalf and cut the pants horizontally in a straight line before hemming.

What are the best women’s cargo capris to buy?

Top women’s cargo capris

GymBrave Women’s Hiking Cargo Pants

What you need to know: These nylon and spandex cargo capris are designed for outdoor wear, with an elastic waistband and drawstring cuffs.

What you’ll love: Their 88% nylon, 12% spandex material provides strong UPF 50 protection from sunburns, repels moisture and dries off quickly. They come in 14 colors and have front drop-in pockets, side patch pockets and a zippered rear pocket.

What you should consider: Some people find the “swish” sound the fabric makes a little irritating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s cargo capris for the money

Women’s Lee Flex-To-Go Cargo Capri Pants

What you need to know: These cargo capris with a zipper closure come in 16 cute colors.

What you’ll love: They have a great fit and are made from a lightweight cotton-spandex fabric, so they’re comfortable for summer wear. Roll-up cuffs let you shorten or elongate them. They have six pockets.

What you should consider: The cuffs might stretch out too wide for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lee Women’s Plus-Sized Relaxed-Fiit Austyn Knit Waist Capris Pant

What you need to know: These are a cotton-spandex blend with a front zipper and an elastic waistband.

What you’ll love: They have a relaxed fit that feels roomy and comfortable, with cuffs that can be rolled up or down. The mid-rise waistline is stylish and sits just at the belly button, which lets you style the pants with shorter tops. They have flat cargo pockets at the sides and pork-chop front pockets.

What you should consider: Their waistband is small and may loosen after extended wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

