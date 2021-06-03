Joggers made with a blend of stretch materials should be washed in cold water then hung to dry. Both warm water and warm air make these fabrics shrink or warp.

What are the best summer joggers for men?

Do you love wearing joggers? While these styles may not seem very summer-friendly, there are lightweight pairs available, suitable for warm-weather wear.

Joggers have become somewhat of a loungewear staple. Additionally, they’re great for demanding workouts at the gym or dressed up with premium sneakers for going out. As far as summer wear is concerned, you’ll find a wide variety of comfortable styles made with soft, breathable materials.

To help you find the best joggers for the summer, we’re sharing this buying guide with a few recommendations featuring our favorite pairs.

Summer joggers for men: Key considerations

Cold weather vs. warm weather joggers

Cold weather men’s joggers are usually fleece-lined and made with medium or heavyweight materials, making these styles somewhat bulky. Southpole Basic Fleece Jogger, for example, is made with a cozy, polyester fleece blend.

Warm weather men’s joggers, on the other hand, are usually unlined. Or, at the very least, their fleece lining is lightweight. These styles, such as Lands’ End Knit Jersey Jogger, are made with lightweight or breathable materials. They’re also much less bulky than cold weather joggers.

Popular materials for men’s summer joggers

Men’s summer joggers are usually made with cotton, polyester or a blend. Cotton earns praise for being breathable and lightweight. It’s soft and gets progressively softer every time it’s washed. One of the pitfalls of cotton, however, is that it’s prone to fading and shrinking.

Polyester, like cotton, is lightweight. It’s color-fast and shrink-resistant, so it looks newer longer than cotton. Unfortunately, it’s not a breathable material since its weave is tighter than cotton and may trap body heat.

Cotton and polyester blends, as seen in these Tek Gear Jersey Joggers, offer the best of both worlds. The blend is reasonably durable and holds up well to numerous washes and long-time wear. It’s common for spandex to be present in some of these blends to add flexibility to the fabric.

What’s the difference between joggers and other bottoms?

If you’re wondering what the difference is between joggers and other bottoms, it boils down to hem styles. Here’s how they compare:

Sweatpants have thin elastic hems. While they prevent the pant leg from moving beyond your ankle, these hems aren’t fitted. To some wearers, that’s a good thing since they prefer a relaxed fit. However, some wearers admit sweatpant hems become over-stretched relatively easily.

Track pants, also called training pants, are tapered around the calves down to the ankle. Unlike sweatpants and joggers, the hem isn’t fitted or elasticized. Instead, track pants have simple, open hems.

Joggers are known for their signature ribbed hems, which resemble the cuffs of some sweatshirts. This feature gives joggers a more polished appearance and makes them easier to dress up than some sweatpants and track pants. As a bonus, the ribbed design minimizes how much the pant leg shifts while you move.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s summer joggers?

Basic cotton men’s summer joggers cost $12-$25, though the quality is hit or miss. They’re great for everyday lounging.

Many consumers gravitate toward mid-range joggers, priced between $25-$40, which are well-made and have a solid fit.

The most expensive men’s summer joggers range from $50-$200. Joggers in this bracket include styles made by premium athleisure bands or high-end designers.

Top summer joggers for men

Adidas Men’s Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Tricot Jogger

The classic Adidas jogger has a polished appearance with the brand’s iconic Tri-Stripe design. The style has a gusset for enhanced mobility, making it a popular choice for comfortable cross-training.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Sun + Stone Men’s Articulated Jogger Pant

Made with a stretchy cotton and spandex blend, these casual joggers are ideal for everyday wear, whether you’re lounging indoors or going out. For an added touch of style, the pair has low-profile knee patches.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Double-Knit Jogger

With a sleek, tapered fit, this premium jogger is easy to dress up or down and is soft, breathable and wrinkle-resistant.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Amazon Essentials Men’s Performance Stretch Jogger

Praised for its affordability, the Amazon Essential Jogger’s design keeps active individuals in mind. It’s made with a stretchy blend of polyester and elastane and has a stay-put waistband.

Where to buy: Amazon

Southpole Men’s Basic Stretch Twill Jogger

These joggers are the perfect going-out pair, available in trendy summer colors like red, olive and tobacco. While they have signature jogger details, the style features khaki-inspired seams and rear pockets.

Where to buy: Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Unstoppable Double Knit Jogger

This wick-away Under Armour jogger is made with a breathable, lightweight fleece knit. It features a unique two-tone design, making it one of the more fashion-forward options on the market.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sonoma Goods for Life Jersey Pajama Jogger

For those looking for a true loungewear jogger, this pajama jogger is a top choice. It’s made with an ultra-soft cotton and polyester blend and comes in four colors, including camouflage.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

BALEAF Men’s 27-Inch Cotton Lounge Jogger

If you’re looking for a light-colored jogger for the summer, this BALEAF style has four options worth considering. The tapered design also has big side pockets that fit larger smartphones.

Where to buy: Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Sport Style Jogger

Casual and sporty, this popular Under Armour style is a favorite for working out or lounging. It’s available in sizes small through 4XLT and comes in seven colors.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

Champion Men’s Jersey Jogger

Made by a favorite athletic brand, this relaxed-fit jogger is just as soft as a cotton t-shirt. It has oversized side pockets to hold smartphones or keys.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

