Which Calvin Klein jeans are best?

While Calvin Klein jeans are an all-American classic, the brand has evolved quite a lot since its inception. Alongside traditional styles, the designer now boasts improved silhouettes, such as the fitted straight-leg with a high waist and gender-inclusive designs with relaxed shapes that sit at the waist.

The Calvin Klein Super-High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans are a top choice for a new take on the traditional straight-leg style.

What to know before you buy Calvin Klein jeans

What put Calvin Klein’s jeans on the map?

Calvin Klein was already well on its way to becoming a classic American brand by the time it released its first denim collection in 1978. However, many who had never heard of the designer before that year soon donned its logo on their backside. Calvin Klein sold 200,000 pairs of jeans within a week of its first denim release. The designer denim frenzy began after that year.

Calvin Klein’s commitment to sustainability

The fashion industry often damages the environment through carbon emissions, waste and overuse of fresh water. That’s why it makes such a big difference when mega-brands, such as Calvin Klein, significantly reduce or eliminate their environmental impact. The brand aims to use only sustainably sourced cotton, viscose and wool by 2025, and it has committed to eliminating single-use plastic packaging and using sustainably sourced polyester by 2030.

Calvin Klein jeans styles

Calvin Klein’s commitment to inclusivity means it has updated its staple silhouettes. Standard styles include:

Gender-inclusive : Sits at the waist with a loose, wide leg and a button fly.

: Sits at the waist with a loose, wide leg and a button fly. Mom : Fitted waist, relaxed through the hips and legs, with a taper at the ankle.

: Fitted waist, relaxed through the hips and legs, with a taper at the ankle. Skinny : Contoured from the waist to the ankle with a high stretch.

: Contoured from the waist to the ankle with a high stretch. Straight leg: Fitted at the waist and hips, relaxed and straight through the legs.

What to look for in quality Calvin Klein jeans

Rise

Rise is measured from the seam at the center of the crotch up to the top of the waistband. Standard denim rises include:

Low-rise : 5-8 inches, usually a few inches below your navel.

: 5-8 inches, usually a few inches below your navel. Mid-rise : 8-9 inches and commonly sits about 1-inch below your navel.

: 8-9 inches and commonly sits about 1-inch below your navel. High-rise : 9.5-10.5 inches and rests right at your navel.

: 9.5-10.5 inches and rests right at your navel. Ultra high-rise: 11-12 inches and typically lands above your navel.

Inseam

You can determine your jeans’ inseam by measuring from the lowest part of the crotch to the bottom of the inner hemline. The four standard Calvin Klein denim lengths are:

Cropped : Sits at 26 inches or slightly shorter, and rests at the shin.

: Sits at 26 inches or slightly shorter, and rests at the shin. Ankle : Measures 27-29 inches long and should sit at or just above your ankle.

: Measures 27-29 inches long and should sit at or just above your ankle. Regular : Runs 30-31 inches and sits at the top of your foot.

: Runs 30-31 inches and sits at the top of your foot. Tall: Measures 32 inches or longer, is made for tall people or those with long legs and should rest at the top of your foot.

Authenticity

Due to the popularity of Calvin Klein jeans, some stores sell unwitting customers counterfeit jeans. While you might be tempted to save a little money, buy yours from a reputable source.

How much you can expect to spend on Calvin Klein jeans

Expect to pay more for newly released silhouettes, but you can find a fantastic pair of Calvin Klein jeans for $30-$120.

Calvin Klein jeans FAQ

What is the best way to wash your Calvin Klein jeans?

A. Consult with the wash instructions listed on the label to ensure they are machine-washable. Next, turn them inside out before washing them in cold water on a gentle cycle, and hang them to dry.

What denim style looks good on everyone?

A. A high waist with a snug fit down to the hip and a straight leg is universally flattering.

What are the best Calvin Klein jeans to buy?

Top Calvin Klein jeans

Calvin Klein Super-High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

What you need to know: These jeans look good on everyone: snug in all the right places and relaxed everywhere else.

What you’ll love: They are made from a blend of cotton and spandex, giving them just the right balance of structure and stretch. The snug 11-inch rise shows off your waist and hips, as the slim but straight legs give them an incredibly comfortable fit.

What you should consider: If you are looking for jeans you can dress up, you might want to go with a darker wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Calvin Klein jeans for the money

Calvin Klein Mid-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans

What you need to know: These jeans create an effortlessly chic look that hugs your body but gives you enough stretch to move around.

What you’ll love: These cotton jeans are blended with polyester, rayon and spandex for added comfort and stretch. They are mid-rise with a slim fit through the hip, thigh and leg, providing just the right balance of structure and comfort.

What you should consider: If you prefer loose jeans, you might want to look for a straight-leg or boyfriend silhouette.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calvin Klein Ultra Hi-Rise Destructed Jeans

What you need to know: This is a fantastic pair of casual jeans with a relaxed wash and a flattering silhouette.

What you’ll love: The high-rise waist and snug hip show off your curves as the straight leg and deconstructed hemline give the jeans an ultra-relaxed feel. While the denim is mostly made from cotton, the added blend of polyester, rayon and spandex adds just the right amount of stretch.

What you should consider: If a deconstructed hemline is not for you, you might want to look for a similar fit with a cleaner hem.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

