Which yoga mat is best?

Yoga mats provide a comfortable surface for you to practice yoga or other types of exercise, but not all are of equal quality. Before you buy, you should learn more about them so you get the right one for you and don’t waste your money.

While thickness is important, it isn’t the only factor to consider. The Manduka Pro Yoga Mat is a great choice for anyone seriously into yoga.

What to know before you buy a yoga mat

Material

You can find yoga mats in a range of materials. Most yoga mats are made from PVC, PER or other similar plastic-based foams. These materials are inexpensive and yield a spongy, sticky mat that’s comfortable and provides enough grip that you won’t slide around during poses. However, it isn’t the most eco-friendly material and it usually contains latex, which is an issue for those with latex allergies.

Natural rubber is a good choice for people who like the sponginess and stickiness of PVC and similar mats but want a more eco-friendly option that isn’t made with plastic and is biodegradable. On the downside, natural rubber mats are pricier than plastic-based ones and they also contain latex.

Cork yoga mats are latex-free, which is great for people allergic to it. They’re also completely natural and biodegradable. However, people used to foam mats may not like the texture at first. Cotton and jute are other natural materials used for yoga mats, but they’re usually only used as an upper layer — their underside may or may not be natural.

Thickness

Thickness ranges from 1/4 inch to 1/16 inch, but 1/4 and 1/8 inch are the most common options. You’ll also sometimes see thicknesses listed in millimeters, with 1/4 inch roughly 6 millimeters, 1/8 inch roughly 3 millimeters and 1/16 inch roughly 1-1/2 millimeters. Generally speaking, thicker mats give you more cushioning but they can also make you feel less stable. You should get a feel for what you like over time, but if in doubt, opt for a mid-thickness mat.

Size

Standard yoga mats measure around 68 inches long, but you can also find longer 70- to 72-inch mats and extra-long 80- to 85-inch mats, which are better suited to taller people. Ideally, your yoga mat should be around 6 inches longer than you are tall. Most yoga mats measure 24 inches wide, but you can get larger 36- and 48-inch-wide mats.

What to look for in a quality yoga mat

Non-slip

Many yoga mats are textured to prevent slipping, they may be textured only on the underside to prevent the mat from slipping or on both sides to provide some extra traction for the user. Some people like the grippiness of textured mats while others prefer a totally smooth upper surface.

Density

The density of the mat is as important as the thickness. A low-density mat feels less cushioned and less stable than a high-density mat. Therefore, a high-density 1/8 inch mat can feel more comfortable and supportive than a low-density 1/4 inch mat.

Colors

Yoga mats come in a wide range of colors and even some prints and patterns, so don’t be afraid to shop around for a hue you like.

How much you can expect to spend on yoga mat

You’ll find wide price variation, with basic mats costing as little as $15-$25 and high-end ones priced up to $100-$200.

Yoga mat FAQ

Do yoga mats help your yoga practice?

A. Yoga mats won’t make you better at yoga. In fact, some people find they get more stability on bare floor than on a yoga mat. However, yoga mats make you more comfortable when you practice and some people find certain poses easier with padding or can maintain them for longer. In class, they also act almost as a fence, keeping people out of your space as other people wouldn’t dare encroach onto your mat.

Can you use yoga mats for other types of exercise?

A. Absolutely, you can use them for a wide range of exercises at home or in classes. They’re great for making you more comfortable when doing bodyweight exercises, such as push ups, bridges and planks, as well as other floor exercises, including crunches and leg-lifts. They also add some insulation between you and the floor below, which is ideal when exercising in an apartment if you have somebody living below.

What’s the best yoga mat to buy?

Top yoga mat

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat

What you need to know: This high-end mat is great for serious yogis but may be overkill for casual yoga fans.

What you’ll love: It’s 1/4 inch thick for superior cushioning but is also ultra-dense so it’s supportive and stable. Its closed cell foam contraction wicks away sweat and makes it extra durable. You can choose between a regular 71-inch mat and an extra-long 85-inch mat.

What you should consider: Due to its density, it’s slightly heavier than other yoga mats and can take a while to break in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yoga mat for the money

Gaiam Essentials Premium Yoga Mat

What you need to know: Thanks to its low price, it’s a great choice for casual users.

What you’ll love: This mat is textured on both sides to help avoid slipping. The simple straps make it easier to store and carry. It measures 1/4 inch thick.

What you should consider: It isn’t all that dense so it feels thinner than it really is, nor is it particularly durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ajna Organic Yoga Mat

What you need to know: Featuring an organic jute upper layer, this is a great choice for those who prefer natural materials close to their skin.

What you’ll love: The upper layer provides a non-slip texture that some people like from their mats. The underside is grippy so it won’t slide around. It’s dense and provides excellent support.

What you should consider: The underside is still made from a plastic-based material so it isn’t as natural as the manufacturer would like you to believe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

