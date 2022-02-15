Which teal bath towels are best?

The best way to cap off a nice, relaxing shower is with a good towel. You want something soft and absorbent that will dry your skin instead of just pushing the water around. You want something substantial enough to handle as much moisture as you can throw at it, and you want something that looks good hanging on your towel rack in the bathroom. If you’re in the market for a new teal bath towel, these Superior Egyptian cotton bath sheet towels are a top pick.

What to know before you buy a teal bath towel

Bath towels can be sold individually or in bath towel sets along with towels of different sizes, such as hand towels or washcloths and sometimes even matching bath mats. Whether you need any of these other towels to match your bath towel will help inform your final decision, and perhaps limit the choices available to you.

Towel sizes

Towels come in a variety of standard sizes that go by different names. If you’re looking for a basic bath towel, here are some of the other sizes you might come across in your search:

Large bath sheet, 40 inches by 72 inches

Bath sheet, 39 inches by 59 inches

Bath towel, 28 inches by 54 inches

Medium double bath mat, 23 inches by 39 inches

Small double bath mat, 21 inches by 31 inches

Hand towel, 17 inches by 30 inches

Fingertip towel, 12 inches by 20 inches

Washcloth, 12 inches by 12 inches

Material

Cotton is the most popular fiber material for bath towels, as it is more absorbent than polyester or synthetic microfiber. Bamboo is another soft, absorbent material that works well, but is not as commonly available as cotton.

Superior brands of cotton fiber include Egyptian, pima, and supima, but perhaps more important to a towel’s absorbency is its weave. Traditional towels sold in the U.S. are made with the terry cloth weave, which uses multiple small loops of fiber for greater surface area and more room to hold water. Increasing in popularity lately is the waffle weave towel, which is not as absorbent but takes up less space, making for easier storage for all your extra towels.

Color

What is teal? If you’re looking for a teal bath towel, you probably already know. But teal lies somewhere on the color spectrum between blue and green, and colors that you would call teal might be labeled differently in various products. Likewise, a teal product from one manufacturer is likely to look different than a teal product from another. So finding an exact match for teal items already in your bathroom could be tricky.

What to look for in a quality teal bath towel

The first thing to look for in a teal bath towel is the color. That will help you narrow down your range of options. It will also eliminate a lot of nice towels that are only available in other colors, but you should still be able to find a few to choose from. Then you’ll want to pay attention to the fabric.

Material

Cotton or bamboo are your best choices here. Whichever you go with, it’s best to avoid any blend that includes polyester, as that will limit the absorbency and make for a less enjoyable toweling experience.

Weave

This is a matter of personal preference, but terry cloth or other plush weaves are best for water absorbency. A waffle weave will give you a faster drying towel and one that folds down smaller to take up less space in your linen closet.

How much you can expect to spend on a teal bath towel

Many towels will be sold as part of a set, so the per-towel cost can vary depending on how many towels you’re purchasing at a time. For towels that are available in both the teal color and 100% cotton, starting prices are around $20 per towel. You can pay more than $100 for a set that includes other towels.

Teal bath towel FAQ

What is teal?

A. Teal is a deep blue-green color. Variations of the color can range anywhere from “teal blue” to “teal green,” which contain more blue and green respectively. The color received its name from a duck known as the Eurasian teal, which has the color as a distinctive marking on its head. Confusingly, there are three different species of teal in North America, only one of which has head markings that could be considered to be teal.

Can I be sure the color I see on my screen matches the color of the towel I will receive?

A. Computers are better than they used to be, but there are still color variations between monitors that make it impossible to match colors 100%. Expect there to be some color difference between what you see on your screen and what you receive in the mail.

What’s the best teal bath towel to buy?

Top teal bath towel

Superior Egyptian cotton bath sheet towels

What you need to know: These 100% Egyptian cotton towels are available in many colors and a variety of sets.

What you’ll love: Highly rated, soft and absorbent, these towels are machine washable and easy to care for. Quality Egyptian cotton makes these towels both plush and durable.

What you should consider: Although most customers love them, some have experienced issues with fraying and color fastness.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top teal bath towel for the money

Vera Wang Turkish cotton bath towel

What you need to know: Thick, soft and absorbent towels can be found at a good price.

What you’ll love: Luxurious Turkish cotton will get you dry quickly with the promise of low linting. Environmentally friendly manufacturing of these towels is said to rely on socially responsible work practices.

What you should consider: As with the Superior towels (see previous) these are highly rated but some customers complain of colors fading quickly in the wash.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Madison Park signature solid 8-piece towel set in dark green

What you need to know: Premium long-staple cotton is soft and absorbent.

What you’ll love: This towel comes in an eight-piece set including two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths.

What you should consider: Note that this towel is labeled as dark green, but the color is within the correct range for teal.

Where to buy: Macy’s

