Which PS5 game is best?

The PS5 is a gamer favorite, thanks to its top-notch graphics and powerful capabilities. Still, Sony has been slow to release PS5 exclusives, leading many to wonder which PS5 games are worth checking out.

Luckily, there are numerous games to play, such as the challenging role-playing game Elden Ring, which features an immersive story and numerous side quests for endless entertainment.

What to know before you buy a PS5 game

Backward compatibility

Although there are many PS5 games worth playing, you may have missed a PS4 title you want to check out. If so, you’re in luck — the PS5 supports nearly every PS4 game in physical and digital format. Many PS4 games received patches that improved their frame rate and resolution on the PS5.

Some games, like Horizon Forbidden West, let you buy the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game together. Many players opt for the PS5 version since it usually has features the PS4 edition lacks. Still, this is an excellent deal for those who plan to upgrade to the PS5 down the line.

Types of PS5 games

RPGs: These games often let players create their own characters and set off on an adventure. In many cases, the player’s character levels up, learns new abilities and upgrades their equipment throughout the story.

First-person shooters: FPS games let players shoot their way through hordes of enemies in a first-person view. These games usually feature online play and can be competitive.

Racing games: These let players get behind the wheel of fast cars and race non-player characters and other players online. Racing games have become pretty realistic, with many featuring controls that respond to changing weather conditions and terrains.

Action-adventure games: Like RPGs, these games let players take on the role of a hero and embark on an adventure. Unlike RPGs, these games are usually linear and lack character-creation features.

PS5 game haptic feedback

Haptic feedback is one of the hallmark features of the PS5. This feature adds a new level of immersion to games, using vibrations to simulate what in-game characters may feel. For example, if it’s raining in the game, your PS5 controller may begin to emit light pulses that simulate raindrops hitting the character’s skin. When you fire a weapon, or your character rolls on the ground, the controller can emit a powerful vibration to simulate the impact.

Haptic feedback is similar to the controller vibrations you’re used to from the PS5’s predecessors, but more fine-tuned to simulate what you see on your screen. In many cases, the controller’s triggers use haptic feedback as well. For example, the triggers may provide more resistance when using them to fire a weapon in an FPS game or press down a gas pedal in a racing game.

What to look for in a quality PS5 game

Frame rate and resolution

Frame rate is the measure of how many frames you can see each second in a game or video. Games with higher frame rates tend to be more responsive and have smoother animations. Most PS4 games were capped at around 30 frames per second. The PS5 can achieve 60-120 in some games.

Resolution refers to how many pixels are present on your screen. Many PS5 games offer 4K resolution, making them among the most visually pleasing. Games with higher resolutions tend to look more realistic than those with lower resolutions.

When choosing a PS5 game, it’s worth considering its frame rate and resolution if you want an immersive experience. You can alter the PS5 to favor frame rate over resolution or vice versa, if you’d like. The PS5’s performance mode ensures you’re playing games at 60 frames per second, but may limit the game’s resolution at times. Alternatively, fidelity mode caps the game’s frame rate half as high to prioritize better graphics.

PS5 game online play

Many games let you play with others online. If you prefer this, it’s good to buy a game that functions without error while online. Still, some players like to play alone. If you aren’t a fan of online play, buy a game with numerous offline features.

PS5 game replay value

Video games can be expensive. There’s nothing worse than spending $60 on a game only to finish it in a few hours. To get the most out of your purchase, buy a game with a long story mode, robust online features or a story worth playing through multiple times.

How much you can expect to spend on a PS5 game

Most PS5 games cost around $50-$80. Older games tend to be more affordable than new releases, and special edition games are among the most expensive.

PS5 game FAQ

Are PS5 games appropriate for children?

A. Unlike the Nintendo Switch, the PS5 doesn’t prioritize games for children. Still, numerous games on the PS5 are appropriate for younger audiences. Use the game’s Entertainment Software Rating Board score to gauge whether it’s suitable for your child. Games with a rating of M may not be appropriate, since they likely feature intense violence, foul language or nudity.

Why are PS5s so scarce?

A. The pandemic resulted in a shortage of semiconductors and other parts necessary for manufacturing PS5s. Additionally, resellers often buy numerous consoles at a time so they can sell them for a profit, leading to more scarcity.

What’s the best PS5 game to buy?

Top PS5 game

Elden Ring

What you need to know: This game is known for its immersive story and difficult gameplay.

What you’ll love: The character-creation classes are different than most RPGs. There are countless side quests, and the main questline can be pretty long. The game features six possible endings and has numerous online features.

What you should consider: Some people felt the game was too challenging to enjoy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PS5 game for the money

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

What you need to know: This continuation of the Assassin’s Creed series features top-notch graphics.

What you’ll love: You can build settlements and recruit crew members. You can dual-wield weapons and lead raids on enemy forces. It’s a refreshing take on the usual Assassin’s Creed gameplay.

What you should consider: Some people felt the gameplay was clunky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gran Turismo 7: 25th Anniversary Edition

What you need to know: The Gran Turismo series is known for incredible graphics and realistic controls.

What you’ll love: This version includes three exclusive cars; the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model, the Porsche 917 Living Legend and the Toyota Supra GT500 ’97. Many players were impressed with the car-customization feature.

What you should consider: Some players were upset that this game introduced microtransactions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

