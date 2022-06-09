Top espresso machines with built-in grinders

The best way to get full-flavored espresso is by grinding the coffee beans just before brewing. However, without a standalone grinder at home, you may need to ask your local barista to grind a bag of beans for you or purchase pre-ground beans instead of whole beans — neither of which are ideal for the seasoned home barista.

Espresso machines with built-in grinders combine the quality of at-home espresso drinks with the convenience of grinding your beans on demand. If you’re more of a coffee purist, coffee makers with grinders offer the same benefit of built-in grinders, giving you the freshest cup of coffee possible.

Best espresso machines with grinders under $500

Top espresso machine with grinder

EspressoWorks Espresso Machine Grinder Bundle

What you need to know: This feature-packed model is ideal for those who want different types of coffee drinks but don’t want to invest in multiple machines and accessories.

What you’ll love: The built-in grinder and steam wand are straightforward and let you brew a variety of cafe drinks. The 1.25-liter water reservoir, frother and drip dray are all removable for easy cleaning and refills. It comes with a stainless steel frothing cup, scoop, stainless steel portafilter and two ceramic espresso cups.

What you should consider: With so many built-in functions, this machine doesn’t excel at any specific one. The grinder may clog with repeated use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top espresso machine with grinder for the money

Espressione Concierge

What you need to know: This fully automatic espresso machine offers impressive value with a user-friendly control panel and sleek body.

What you’ll love: The fully automatic function grinds, tamps, brews espresso and steams milk with just one button. You can select between five grind settings to adjust the grind. The included milk frother gives added drink options beyond simple espresso shots. A hot water function lets you brew hot tea and Americanos. The quiet operation, clean lines and simple interface make this model undeniably attractive.

What you should consider: With most functions automated, you have little control over the grind size and dosing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaggia Brera Super Automatic Espresso Machine

What you need to know: This mid-range Italian machine brews consistent espresso for a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: It has a ceramic burr grinder with five grind settings. You can also bypass the grinder and load pre-ground beans into the doser. The interface is easy to use and has an adaptive system that programs your favorite settings. The built-in steam wand is handy for heating milk or water for lattes, cappuccinos or Americanos.

What you should consider: Some customers noticed leaking water, coffee and grounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best espresso machines with grinders for $500-$1,000

Top espresso machine with grinder

Breville Barista Pro

What you need to know: This best-of-all-worlds espresso machine includes a quality grinder for a reasonable price point.

What you’ll love: The single-touch grinder is convenient and includes an intuitive interface to follow the whole brewing process. Heating time takes only three seconds to reach extraction temperature. The included steam wand makes milk frothing simple. All necessary tools are included.

What you should consider: It might need some fine-tuning to brew to your liking, and the hot water function may not be hot enough for Americanos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top espresso machine with grinder for the money

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

What you need to know: This elegant, high-quality appliance transforms home coffee lovers into baristas.

What you’ll love: The precision conical burr grinder works consistently well and is easy to clean. You can dial in the exact grind size you need. You have control over brew temperature for the best results. The integrated manual steam wand lets you create milk-based espresso drinks.

What you should consider: Compared to other machines, the water reservoir is small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

De’Longhi Magnifica Super-Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine

What you need to know: This super-automatic machine combines the best of button-press convenience with just enough customizable brewing options.

What you’ll love: The built-in adjustable grinder is consistent and reliable. The dual stainless steel boilers provide even heat distribution and reduce heating time. The coffee spigot and milk frother are both adjustable to fit any size cup. The water reservoir and bean container are both removable for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: If you prefer darker roasts, you’ll need to clean the machine to remove coffee oils more often. It has a relatively small water tank and a noisy grinder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best espresso machines with grinders over $1,000

Top espresso machine with grinder

Breville Oracle

What you need to know: This is a top-of-the-line espresso machine that also boasts a grinder and dual boiler.

What you’ll love: The functionality rivals the best coffee shops with a precision conical burr grinder, pressure valve, digital temperature control, and a self-cleaning steam wand. The rare dual boiler lets you brew espresso and froth milk simultaneously to create your drinks at the ideal temperature. The touch screen offers customizable and programmable controls. All necessary accessories are included.

What you should consider: The brew temperature and amount of grounds dispensed may be inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top espresso machine with grinder for the money

Gaggia Accademia Espresso Machine

What you need to know: The built-in ceramic burr grinder and a large milk carafe provide optimal tools to brew high-quality espresso drinks on demand.

What you’ll love: The milk carafe holds half a liter, making it easy to brew multiple espresso drinks before refilling. The spigots accommodate many cup sizes. Brew settings are programmable and easy to view with an LCD screen.

What you should consider: The hopper and water reservoir are small. It auto-rinses when you turn it off and on, so it goes through water quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jura E8 Espresso Machine

What you need to know: This luxury unit is the butler of espresso machines, handling every aspect of every drink order.

What you’ll love: The sleek exterior houses a conical burr grinder with six settings to match the grind size to the bean type and a bypass doser if you want to use pre-ground beans. The hopper holds 10 ounces of beans. Jura’s proprietary pulse extraction process pre-infuses the grounds for precise and quick extraction. Program up to 12 specialty drink selections with a built-in milk frother and dual spouts.

What you should consider: The high price point may be exclusive for everyday coffee lovers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.