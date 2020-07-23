Returning to the classroom: Greeneville City Schools

Start Date
Mask Requirement?
- In the Greeneville City Schools Plan “Framework for safe reopening of Schools” there are several scenarios where students are required, or recommended to wear masks.
- One example (page 10) is if there is no to minimal community spread and schools are open-
- All staff will wear face masks and/or shields.
- Grades Pre-K through 2 are encouraged to wear face masks, but we recognize that this may be difficult for our youngest students.
- Grades 3 – 5 are encouraged to wear face masks when social distancing (6 feet spacing) is not possible.
- Face masks covering the nose and mouth will be required by all Grades 6 – 12 students while inside the building unless a medical exemption has been granted or a disability exists which would prevent wearing a face mask.
Remote Learning Options Available?
- Yes
- According to the district’s website (page 23), “If parents choose this option for grades K-8 student learning, they are committing to continuing with this mode of learning for a full 9-week grading period. If parents and students choose this option for grades 9-12 student learning, they are committing to continuing with this mode of learning for a full semester. At the end of the 9-week period, students in grades K-8 would have the option to return to in-person learning. At the end of the semester, students in grades 9-12 would have the option to return to in-person learning.”