Returning to the classroom: Greeneville City Schools

Start Date

Mask Requirement?

  • In the Greeneville City Schools Plan “Framework for safe reopening of Schools” there are several scenarios where students are required, or recommended to wear masks.
  • One example (page 10) is if there is no to minimal community spread and schools are open-
    • All staff will wear face masks and/or shields.
    • Grades Pre-K through 2 are encouraged to wear face masks, but we recognize that this may be difficult for our youngest students.
    • Grades 3 – 5 are encouraged to wear face masks when social distancing (6 feet spacing) is not possible.
    • Face masks covering the nose and mouth will be required by all Grades 6 – 12 students while inside the building unless a medical exemption has been granted or a disability exists which would prevent wearing a face mask.

Remote Learning Options Available?

  • Yes
  • According to the district’s website (page 23), “If parents choose this option for grades K-8 student learning, they are committing to continuing with this mode of learning for a full 9-week grading period. If parents and students choose this option for grades 9-12 student learning, they are committing to continuing with this mode of learning for a full semester. At the end of the 9-week period, students in grades K-8 would have the option to return to in-person learning. At the end of the semester, students in grades 9-12 would have the option to return to in-person learning.”

School District Website & Contact Information

