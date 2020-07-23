Returning to the classroom: Bristol, Va. Public Schools

Start Date
- August 20
Mask Requirement?
- “BVPS will employ the use of face coverings and PPE as mitigating strategies. Consistent with CDC and health department recommendations, it is advised that all students (ten years old and above) and staff wear face coverings at all times. However, we understand there are health conditions and other factors that may inhibit individuals from wearing face coverings. In these instances, parents will have the opportunity to complete an “opt out” form to indicate that their student (above the age of ten) will not be wearing a mask. BVPS will be providing at least one face covering for all employees and students.”
Remote Learning Options Available?
- Yes