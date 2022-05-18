KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following seven years of repairs and countless hours of crew work, the Boone Dam project reached its end goal — just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The seven-year closure of the public recreation area will come to an end as the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) reopens it on May 25 at 3 p.m.

The TVA revealed the project involved more than two million hours of crew work and nearly $100 million under budget; the completion time also met the expectations of project leaders.

In October 2014, the TVA found that a sinkhole had formed near the dam’s base, which raised concerns surrounding the possibility of internal erosion. As the sinkhole formed, water seeped underneath, compromising the dam’s performance. The discovery led to the lake remaining low, unswimmable and unfishable for years.

The recreation area marks a popular portion of the lake, featuring an area to swim, a boat ramp, picnic tables and more.

For complete coverage of the efforts to restore the lake and complete the project, click here.