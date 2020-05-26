Yard sale permits available again in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of Bristol, Tennessee can once again obtain yard sale permits .

According to a post from the city, permits can be obtained through the Finance Department on the upper level of City Hall at 801 Anderson Street.

The post says the first yard sale permit of the season is free.

On May 15, the city had posted saying that yard sale and garage sale permits would not be issued.

