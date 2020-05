View this post on Instagram

Good news! The Duck will be back up and running tomorrow!! Our new hours will be 11:30-7pm and we are following all the guidelines set by the health department to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. During this time, we cannot allow parties larger than 10. We are SO excited to be back slinging tacos to the best customers in JC! Can’t wait to see ya! 🦆🌮 – – – – #whiteducktacoshopjc #exploredowntownjc #yeehawbrewery