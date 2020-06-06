WATCH: Town of Marion adjusting to ‘Phase 2’ of reopening in Virginia

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Slowly, but surely, life is starting to get back on track in Southwest Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday a second phase of reopening went into effect for most of the Commonwealth, including communities in Southwest Virginia.

The Town of Marion is just one of the communities feeling some relief thanks to new guidelines in place.

Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath joined Ashley Sharp live via Skype Saturday morning to discuss how the community is responding.

You can follow Heath on Facebook HERE.

“We’re open,” Heath said. “We’re looking for you to come visit with us in Marion. It has been a struggle since the first part of March. We’ve had to shut things down because of the governor’s rules. We still want to keep people safe, so we’re still encouraging all the CDC guidelines, but Marion is ready and open for business.”

Heath said since the pandemic started, his department worked with businesses to install signs across the community raising awareness for guidelines.

While the economic impact has been felt in the town, Heath said it isn’t showing as bad compared to other areas. The key goal, according to Heath, is to continue marketing the community and let people know businesses and events are continuing to reopen.

Now if you’re looking to stay up to date with what’s happening in Marion, you can follow their Facebook page HERE.

You can also learn more about what’s happening in Marion by visiting the town’s website.