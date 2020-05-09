WATCH: Elizabethton salon shares experience of operating under new guidelines due to COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — As businesses continue to reopen in Tennessee during the novel coronavirus pandemic, one sector that’s received a lot of fanfare is close contact services.

From nail salons to barbershops, people have been eager to receive some personal care after battling with social isolation due to COVID-19.

Primp N Tease Hair Salon in Elizabethton is just one of those businesses that reopened May 6, but under new guidelines.

It is all part of the “Tennessee Pledge” presented by Gov. Bill Lee, guidelines that businesses are encouraged to use while reopening to help stop the spread of disease.

Chris Fontenot with Primp N Tease joined Ashley Sharp via Skype Saturday morning to talk about the changes the salon has adjusted to, and the message they have for the community.

Along with taking appointments and practicing social distancing, Primp N Tease is also utilizing other tools to help keep customers safe.

