Washington County, Tenn. courthouse to reopen to public June 1

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee courthouse will reopen for in-person services on June 1 after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens will enter the building from the side entrance and social distancing practices will be encouraged.

“It’s going to be a little different,” said Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy. “The front door that faces Main Street is going to become the exit, so we’re going to have a cruise through. Folks who are going to come to the courthouse next week will enter from one side or the other. The side closest to Texas Burrito…that’ll be the main entrance.”

County officials are still encouraging the use of online services to limit the number of people inside the building.