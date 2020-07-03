Washington County, Tenn. BOE approves back-to-school plan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Education approved a plan to reopen schools this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the plan, students will wear masks on school buses and bus drivers will take students’ temperatures before getting on the bus. Car riders will also have their temperatures checked.

The school system has 200 infrared thermometers.

Director of Schools Bill Flanary said schools will be very liberal with excused absences this year. He also expects about 20–25 percent of students will stay home for online learning.

According to Flanary, if a student tests positive for COVID-19, the school will likely close for a day or two while the health department conducts contact tracing. Employees will not be charged a sick day if they have to self-quarantine due to a positive test or possible exposure.

The plan was approved in a 7–2 vote.