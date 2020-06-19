Virginia Highlands Community College announces August 31 return to fall semester

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Highlands Community College has scheduled a return to classes for August 31, and the college is planning to offer a variety of course delivery options.

According to a release from VHCC, some courses and degrees that pair well with online learning will remain online, while others that require hands-on labwork and instruction will meet in-person when needed.

“The overall message to our students and our community is that we’re ready for you,” said Dr. Adam Hutchison, president of Virginia Highlands. “We’re working hard to design course delivery options that are as flexible as feasibly possible.”

Some examples given of courses and degrees that will meet in person include: biology, chemistry, music, diesel mechanics, welding, HVACR, machining, electrical, CDL, administration of justice, horticulture, nursing, medical assisting, radiography, EMT/EMS, pharmacy tech, and phlebotomy.

“We’ll be following all guidelines and prioritizing safety, which means the on-campus experience will include smaller in-person class sizes, increased person-to-person distancing in classrooms and common areas, as well as new signage and extra attention to cleaning measures,” said Hutchison. “Our priority will be the safety of our students, faculty and employees while continuing to give students a quality education at VHCC.”

VHCC says the school will continue to adjust plans as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

You can find more information by clicking here.

