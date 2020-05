WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise plans to return to campus for the 2020 fall semester.

UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry informed students that it is “Our intention is to start the fall semester together, on-campus.”

Henry also said that the college will be prepared to move to online or virtual classes if necessary.

A steering committee has been appointed to develop plans for safely returning to campus.