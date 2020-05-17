USA Raft Adventure Resort experienced busy first weekend after reopening

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — After staying cooped up in the house for several consecutive weeks and with Saturday and Sunday’s sunshine and warm weather, many folks flocked to USA Raft Adventure Resort to tube, raft, and camp.

News Channel 11 spoke to the owner, Matt Moses, who said the resort continues to take health and safety measures after its reopening Friday.

“We’re going to work really hard to find that balance between accommodating getting out and recreating and soaking up the sunshine and enjoying the start of summer,” Moses said. “But we want to be thoughtful and cautious, and we can move slowly as we do this, but we want everybody to know that we are open; we’re excited to be open.

“We are thankful to be open, putting people back to work, and getting them off that unemployment, and we’re ready for a unique but an awesome summer.”

The resort’s soft-opening weekend proved to be successful and busy, and it’s open everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For full reopening the region coverage, CLICK HERE.