Racing roars back to life at Kingsport Speedway Friday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Racing at the Kingsport Speedway is scheduled to return Friday night.
The track will host its first NASCAR-sanctioned race of the year.
Friday night’s featured racing divisions include:
-Late model stock car
-Sportsman
-Pure 4
-Mod 4
-Pure Street
Spectators can come into the speedway at 5 p.m., and the race will begin at 8 p.m.
Friday is Patriot Mining Night at the Races, according to Kingsport Speedway’s website.
The track will be following guidelines meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the night.
You can read the speedway’s guidelines and recommendations by clicking here.
You can find ticket and parking information by clicking here.
