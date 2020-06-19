Racing roars back to life at Kingsport Speedway Friday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Racing at the Kingsport Speedway is scheduled to return Friday night.

The track will host its first NASCAR-sanctioned race of the year.

Friday night’s featured racing divisions include:

-Late model stock car

-Sportsman

-Pure 4

-Mod 4

-Pure Street

Spectators can come into the speedway at 5 p.m., and the race will begin at 8 p.m.

Friday is Patriot Mining Night at the Races, according to Kingsport Speedway’s website.

The track will be following guidelines meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the night.

You can read the speedway’s guidelines and recommendations by clicking here.

You can find ticket and parking information by clicking here.

