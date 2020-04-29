Tri-Cities retailers begin the road to reopening under Gov. Lee’s guidelines

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee last week announced specific reopening guidelines for retailers which will take effect Wednesday. Some local retailers told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais how they will be implementing those guidelines as they open their doors to customers.

One of the first local retailers to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was Zak’s Furniture. Owner Scott Bowman said that he has a plan to ensure the safety of both his employees and his customers.

“Health safety is of the utmost importance, that’s our first priority – we wouldn’t open if we didn’t think we could operate safely,” Bowman said. “Our customers have to be able to feel like they’re in good hands when they come through our stores, so we’ve been in contact with the state, and the county, and the city on the various guidelines that are being enforced from a national level, a state level and a local level, to make sure we hit every single one of those, but every business is different, every business is particular.”

Zak’s Furniture is a 80,000 square foot showroom, so Bowman said he isn’t too concerned that the establishment will be overflowing with bodies anytime soon.

“We have a huge, we have 80,000 square feet of showroom space and it’s a furniture retail store, it’s not like Walmart or Target that people are packed in there, so everybody has a lot of space, so the social distancing doesn’t, isn’t one of our top priorities here because it’s inherent in what we do,” he said.

Gov. Lee’s guidelines are a pledge and works on the honor system since he has repeatedly said that the state will not be enforcing these guidelines.

Retailers are encouraged to limit customer occupancy by 50 percent, use plastic shields or barriers at checkout counters, limit store hours, use or provide protective personal equipment and continue to follow CDC guidelines if they choose to reopen.

Bowman said Zak’s Furniture will follow almost all of the governor’s guidelines.

“On face-to-face contact, I went out and bought masks, there’s a mask available for everybody that comes in here, all the employees wear masks, we have a cleaning staff that cleans and disinfects all of the high-traffic areas, the high-touch areas, every hour, we designate that we have four entrances. One entrance is for entering, the other one’s for exiting – they both don’t cross in the same doorway,” he explained. “We restricted our hours – less hours operating are less people assimilated in one spot, same way with delivery. We started offering curbside delivery.”

Azlinn Hope Boutique in downtown Johnson City is set to reopen Friday with limited hours.

Owner Azlinn Edwards told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that her small business has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it created an opportunity to grow an online presence.

“We were able to rebrand, we were able to give a seamless shopping experience for our customers now so you can shop online with us, you can shop in store, you’ll be able to pickup curbside,” Edwards explained.

She added that with the expanded online presence, customers will be able to call or text for personalized styling, and even specialized orders.

“Maybe even in the future due to the COVID we’ve been able to do that so if you’re going on a weekend trip you can even come in and say like ‘hey I’m in a hurry, I’m going somewhere on Friday I need an outfit,’ you can even pick it up and go so it’s going to be exciting for our customers to shop seamlessly in store and online,” Edwards said.

“We have actually decided with the retail guidelines that we’re going to use, we have them posted on our door out front so you’ll be able to see before you come in we would like for you to use our hand sanitizer so we’ll have that outside the door,” She said. “We’ll also have a spray so if you wouldn’t care to use that on your shoes just in case, you know we’ve heard a lot of different things so you’ll be able to just spray off your shoes, hand sanitize your hands and then be able to walk in and all of our employees will be wearing a mask so we’ll have our masks on and then if you would like to wear a mask we would love that but we’re also going to be implementing the social distancing so we’ll have the six feet in between.”

Edwards said the boutique has been arranged in such a way to separate each clothing rack by six feet. The idea, she said, is that each rack will be limited to one customer at a time to ensure social distancing.

The boutique is also implementing a no-contact point-of-sale system to protect people on either side of the sales counter.

“We’ve also been able to create a way through COVID to check-out, so whenever you check out now, you’ll be able to seamlessly shop so you can shop online, you can pay your invoice actually through your phone, so you can even stand here have an experience where you don’t even have to exchange money or anything, that you can literally just pay the invoice through your phone, through PayPal or azlinnhopecollection.com or if you’re here and you want to use your card you can use our iPad,” Edwards explained.

There’s even some disinfectant rituals put in place to sanitize the iPad.

“Between customers we’ll be able to take this iPad and checkout system so we’ll be able to sanitize this with wipes and different disinfectants and so each customer will have a new, clean shopping experience,” she said.

At Plato’s Closet, a clothing thrift store in Johnson City, manager Emily Alley said though people can bring clothing donations, staff have plans in place to ensure the safety of those who come into contact with the items.

“During the time of when you bring in your clothes, we of course have to sort through them so touching, going through the clothes, that’s why we ask they be laundered but you can’t always obviously rely on that so we will be wearing gloves through the whole process, any items that we are able to purchase we will be putting them in a bin to be sanitized over the course of the time that they need to to kill the virus if it is living on the clothesWe will also be going through the store like obviously the clothes gets put onto the floor and so we’ll be going through the store and cleaning off all the racks, the hangers everything that could possibly be touched and contaminated,” Alley explained.

Alley said customers and donaters will also be asked to stand six feet apart, but the store has taken other steps to protect customers and employees alike.

“We’ve ordered gloves and masks, hand sanitizer, we’ve ordered the sneeze guards to put up at the counter to not only protect our customers but our employees,” she added.

