Tri-Cities pools wait for opening guidance as Kingsport Aquatic Center opens under Sullivan Co.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – This year’s grand opening won’t be a true grand opening.

“No cannonballs off the diving board, marco polo, anything like that unfortunately,” Kingsport Aquatic Center director Kari Matheney said. “This is going to be a challenging summer.”

Pools in our area won’t look the same this summer, but Kingsport Aquatic Center wants to keep some fun in the water.

“I miss my regular lap swimmers, I miss the chatting and the comradery,” Matheney said.

The Aquatic Center announced a phased reopening plan Wednesday, with Phase One set to begin on Monday.

“That is for lap swim only so with that lap swim it’s strictly people coming in and swimming laps or doing their own individual water exercise,” Matheney said.

They benefit from being in Sullivan County, operating under the county’s independent Board of Health. Swimming pools in other counties aren’t as fortunate.

“The other counties, Washington County included, has their requirements set by the state board of health so while Sullivan County said ‘hey we’re gonna follow the state guidelines,’ they are certainly under their purview to go ahead,” Chris Coraggio said.

Coraggio coaches the Barrecuda Swim Club, which practices in Johnson City and in Kingsport. Freedom Hall pool remains closed, something he hopes will change soon.

“I’m glad to see Sullivan County moving forward that might get the door open just a little bit for everybody in the area,” Coraggio said

They all understand this is a process that needs to be taken slowly and carefully.

“We are requesting people to come already changed and prepared to get in the water because our locker rooms will not be available that will prevent any kind of congregation social gathering in the locker room,” Matheney said.

