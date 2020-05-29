Tri-Cities Cinema 7 reopens

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tri-Cities Cinema 7 has reopened after it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie theater began showing movies Friday for the first time in more than two months.

“We have been so excited…we’ve been painting and deep cleaning to get ready for our customers,” said Manager Robin Ragle. “Glad to have my staff back.”

The movie theater is located in the former Carolina Pottery shopping center near I-81 exit 66.

