To reopen or not to reopen: Local church leaders react

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In his Wednesday COVID-19 daily press briefing, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he’s technically never barred churches in the state from hosting religious services as it is a Constitutional right. However, most religious groups opted to follow the 10-person gathering limit and hosted online services instead.

Now, churches await guidance from the state faith based initiative on how to proceed.

Gov. Lee said in part, “We will be issuing guidance by the end of the week regarding best practices for operating in this COVID environment. We continue to encourage churches to utilize alternative ways, drive-in services, online services but we will also continue and provide them additional guidance.”

Antioch Baptist Church of Johnson City Senior Pastor Pete Tackett said he hasn’t felt pressured by the state to either close or reopen his church, he simply aims to do what’s best for his congregation of roughly 200.

“There have been some states around us where the governors have been very direct. Gov. Lee is a church man himself, he’s also a Constitutional conservative, and so we have felt a great partnership from the beginning of his administration with the faith-based community and his office of faith-based initiatives, so there was no pressure,” Tackett explained. “We made the decision based on what was best for the people we serve and so in that season now six weeks – Sunday was the sixth Sunday that we had not been allowed to gather together in person – we were fortunate that we had already begun the process a few years ago of online delivery, online giving, online communications, a lot of things were done.”

Antioch has implemented online services in two ways amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Facebook Live streams for large meetings or services and Zoom meetings for smaller, more concentrated meetings or services.

Tackett told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that if churches are to potentially meet similar requirements as retailers in Tennessee, his church would have trouble adhering safely.

“The problem that we’re going to run into is needing multiple entrances and we’re in an older building and so there’s only two restroom facilities on that level and so even if you put 100 people in the worship center, five people go in the bathroom at one time, you’re not doing the social distancing thing,” Tackett explained.

The question, Tackett posed was not when can his church reopen but when should his church reopen?

“We’re in the process of developing a phased reopening plan that will not be triggered until after the state feels like it’s okay for more than 10 people to be gathered in one place, once they say ‘let’s move that number to 25 or 50,’ then our first phase will go into action and first phase for us will be providing large open meeting spaces for large groups to gather at various times along with professional sanitation and cleaning between those sessions,” he said. “So we’ll actually start back for two or three weeks with small group gatherings before we start with any larger group gatherings and then when that time comes, we’ll probably go to multiple services so that we can keep the social distancing working for us.”

In Kingsport, Cassidy United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Tom Hancock told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that his flock is not being called to return to the church building anytime soon, but will continue to gather online instead.

“We fortunately had started an online service prior to the virus outbreak and so we continued on with that and while our churches couldn’t gather together to worship, we continue to explore and improve the quality of our production online and did some thing that way to reach out more into our community as well as to keep our members connected, so we’ve gone from about 100-150 viewers to 600-700 views per week,” Hancock said.

Bishop Dindy Taylor of the Holston Conference of United Methodist Churches Wednesday announced that no area UMC’s will reopen May 1st, as some had originally planned.

“Today in a Zoom meeting with the district superintendents, I learned that our United Methodist Churches are just as confused by the mixed messages as everybody else is. Please hear me. This is not an easy decision, but the Cabinet and I do not want our United Methodist Churches to be open at this time. Lives in our communities need to be protected,” Bishop Taylor announced in part in a statement. “We feel the best decision for the Conference is to “reopen” in a unified and measured manner. Even then, it will not automatically be back to being fully open from the start. We will work on and submit guidelines to implement a gradual reopening so we can continue making the health and safety of our church people as well as our communities the highest priority. As Conference leadership, we do not take this responsibility lightly. We have to look at the bigger picture.”

It is therefore that Pastor Hancock decided that though Tennessee doesn’t technically prohibit church service gatherings, he would not host any at Cassidy.

Instead, Cassidy’s church leadership is looking to the future and planning ahead.

“When church returns back to normal, so to speak, we already have some measures in place through our parish nurse to provide masks both temporary for visitors and a permanent mask for those who are our regular attendees, hand-washing stations and also taking all other necessary precautions, social distancing as much as possible and so forth,” Hancock explained.

One local religious group Wednesday announced reopening plans.

The Diocese of Knoxville released a statement Wednesday allowing area Catholic Churches to reopen the weekend of Pentecost Sunday, May 30-31.

“I understand how much our parishioners want to return to their churches, see their priests, and once again have a personal connection with the sacraments. However, there are steps we need to take to ensure that we can do this safely,” Bishop Richard F. Stika said in a press release. “I realize that some businesses and churches may open their doors sooner, but we have 51 parishes and mission churches in our diocese, which covers all of East Tennessee. I feel it is necessary to carefully review the state, county, and municipal guidelines that have been issued, some as recently as this week. It is my hope that by the Solemnity of Pentecost, which we celebrate as the day the Holy Spirit came to the Apostles, and the day our Church began, we can, in some fashion, return to public Masses in our diocese.”

Bishop Stika is reportedly working with diocesan pastors, priests, and health-care experts to consider ways in which to implement the safety guidelines and mandates recently issued by public-health authorities, the press release outlined.

