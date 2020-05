JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Gradual re-opening of the region's economy continues as more stores re-open their doors to the public. While stores were officially able to re-open starting last Wednesday, the Mall at Johnson City chose to wait a week to open its doors.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, select stores in the Mall at Johnson City are now open to the public. About 25% of the mall, which means a little over 20 storefronts and kiosks are now re-opened. However, some big-box, corporate stores do remain closed at this time.