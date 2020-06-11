Tennessee issues guidance for schools to reopen in the fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The state of Tennessee just released the first guidance on how students can return to class. The guidelines include dozens of pages on instructions on how districts in all 95 counties can start preparing for re-opening.

Recommendations are broad…from planning for staggered schedules to being able to rapidly return to remote learning.

“This was just really an effort to try to help provide some resources to districts to try to help get out of the gate,” said Dr. Jeffrey Moorhouse, the Director of Kingsport City Schools who gave input for the guidelines. He says they were meant to be broad to fit the different needs across the state.

“Things are changing if not daily…sometimes hourly,” said Washington Co. Superintendent Dr. Bill Flanary. The plan for his county is to return to class on August 3rd. But the guidelines allow for the unknown of the Coronavirus.

“You just have to be flexible. Stay loose…don’t get frustrated and remember as Dr. Fauci sai,- nobody’s in control…the virus is,” Dr. Flanary said.

Meanwhile, parents like Cyrus Fees are asking “What if”…including what if his son who has asthma will have to wear a face mask.

“It really is a tough adjustment…I know a lot of adults that cannot adjust to it…they’re constantly pulling it off all the time…just imagine what a kid’s going to do,” Fees said.

His kids, Kennedy and Cash, have had fun in quarantine. But, he knows they’ve missed out on a lot away from school.

“You cannot get that same interaction over a zoom call or over a google hangout with your class,” said Fees.

This fall, Kennedy will be going into the second grade and Cash will be starting Kindergarten.

“I would really love for them to be able to go to school. It would be incredible…I just want it to be safe,” Fees said.

