T.J. Maxx in Johnson City reopens its doors for first time in almost two months

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the Tri-Cities continues to reopen the region, T.J. Maxx on North Roan Street decided to reopen its doors to consumers since closing them amid the coronavirus pandemic almost two months ago.

Dozens of shoppers lined outside the store earlier Saturday afternoon so as to abide by the company’s new regulations as the pandemic continues.

The discount retailer’s max capacity is 120 people as the state continues a phased reopening of businesses and services.

According to a statement released Saturday evening from the retailer’s president and CEO Ernie Herrman, the stores are equipped with protective shields at cash registers, along with social distancing floor markers in the check-out areas.

The Johnson City location’s store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

