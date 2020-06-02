State Street Farmer’s Market in Bristol, Tenn. to open Saturday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Customers can look forward to the opening on the State Street Farmer’s Market in Bristol on Saturday, but there will be changes to the way the market operates.

According to a release from the City of Bristol, Tennessee, the market will open at 8 a.m. in a new spot – the Bristol, Tennessee Municipal Parking Lot off Shelby Street.

The release says that customers are encouraged to:

Stay home when sick or in recent contact with someone else who is sick.

Limit attendance to one person per household to prevent crowding.

Wash and sanitize hands upon entering the market.

Observe 6-foot social distancing at all times.

Pay attention to the one-way direction flow of traffic within the market area.

Use bags provided by vendors. Reusable bags will not be allowed.

Bring $1, $5, and $10 bills for purchases to help prevent the exchange of money.

Shop each vendor, but avoid lingering to eliminate crowding.

Leave pets at home. Service animals are welcome.

The release says that only two customers will be allowed at each vendor’s table at a time.

If you are waiting to go to a table, you are asked to wait with six feet between you and other customers.

Vendors will handle all the items and bag them for customers, according to the release.

The market will initially only be open until noon.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.