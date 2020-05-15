Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms to open most local stands Friday

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local strawberry farm will be reopening most of its local stands on Friday.

According to a post from Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms, strawberries will be available at stands in Unicoi, Bristol, Elizabethton, Kingsport, Johnson City and Greeneville.

The post also says there is a new stand in Greeneville that customers can purchase produce from. It is located near RiceBox Asian Cuisine and Hicks BBQ.

The farms hope to open the rest of the stands in the area around the beginning of next week.

Scott’s Strawberries updates its website with information about the status of its stands and their locations. To find a stand near you, click here.