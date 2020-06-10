School officials and parents react to Virginia Gov. Northam’s back-to-school guidelines

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday afternoon that Virginia schools will launch a phased reopening this summer.

This phased reopening will allow pre-K through third-grade students to return to school under new guidelines provided in the link above.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke to Bristol Virginia Public School Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan, who explained how these guidelines will affect both students and parents within the Bristol Virginia Public School system.

“The logistics behind planning for the conditions behind reopening are overwhelming for sure,” Perrigan said. “We have had four cases total during this entire crisis; however, we are being held to the same standard as northern Virginia and the city of Richmond who has had significant community spread.”

Perrigan dives into issues such as meal plans and changing bus route regulations under the new guidelines.

Food plans and remote learning within low-income communities

Students finished the 2020 spring semester learning remotely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While online classes served as an alternative way of learning for some, what about those without access?

Perrigan fears these reopening guidelines could further increase the learning curve most students have experienced after two months of remote learning.

“Students in affluent communities have accessibility to internet, devices, and resources in their homes that many students in our division just don’t,” Perrigan said.

Another concern that remains for the school system regards meal plans while some students continue to learn from home.

According to Perrigan, over 70% of students within the Bristol Virginia Public School system qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

Bus route changes and regulations

In addition to concerns for students within low-income households, Perrigan told News Channel 11 that each bus will only be able to transport a handful of students at a time.

“If you think about the logistics of trying to carry 10 students on a bus and making that run seven different times during the school day,” Perrigan said. “It makes almost a full return to school almost impossible under these guidelines.”

Parent reacts to phased reopening

News Channel 11 reached out to Motiese Light, who has two children who attend Stonewell Jackson Elementary School.

One of her daughters is immunocompromised, and Light raises concerns surrounding potential spread once schools reopen.

“[I think that] the fall session should be online due to the fact she [daughter] has a real low immune system,” Light said. “So, I’m kind of iffy if a kid or a family might have come in contact.”

Although Light prefers online learning for her own two students, she acknowledged that some students don’t have the resources to continue remote learning.

“There’s going to be a whole lot of back tracking, especially if they do go certain days, and I know every kid learns differently,” Light said. “So, I think there’s going to be a lot of back tracking. I personally think for my kids online right now would probably be the best option.”

