Rev. Tallmadge Brown waits to visit wife as Gov. Lee gives guidance for long term care facilities

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Every day, twice a day.

Rev. Tallmadge Brown pulls up his chair to the back window at Governor’s Bend Retirement and Assisted Living, and says hello to his wife, Velma.

“She’s my sweet wife,” Rev. Brown said.

Governor’s Bend has not allowed visitors inside since the pandemic started.

“Well I just wanna go in so bad but I’ve accepted the fact that I can’t do that so I’m gonna abide by the rules,” Rev. Brown said.

He’s gotten used to his new visitation lobby.

“I even know how many bricks are in this area here, three 12’s is 36, I haven’t counted them up yet I’ll get that next time,” Rev. Brown said.

But he might not have to wait too much longer to get back inside.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says limited visitation can begin Monday at long term care facilities, but with multiple, strict guidelines. Nursing home administrators like those at Governor’s Bend are trying to figure out how they are going to reopen to visitors.

“I think we’re just gonna have to sit down and come up with the protocol of how this would look and how this would implement and the steps that would need to be taken so that we can keep our residents’ safety and well-being,” Governor’s Bend executive director Colleen Cox said.

You can’t fault Mr. Brown for wanting to see his wife.

“Well I just love her so much and I know probably neither of us have a long time on this earth because of our age and that’s gonna be ok too,” Rev. Brown said.

He also understands why it has to be this way.

“I’m not surprised but it discourages you that you can’t go in but I will say this about the staff they do take care of their patients here,” Rev. Brown said.

And he’ll continue to take care of his, from outside her window, until he can hold her once again.

“I’ll probably shout glory when I get to see her, just a special person in my life,” Rev. Brown said.

