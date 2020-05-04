Reopening Virginia: Easing restrictions on businesses could happen ‘as early as next week’

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued the first guidelines to a phased reopening approach for businesses across the Commonwealth Monday afternoon.

Governor Northam the outlined three phases below. He said that while the first phase is not starting immediately, it could begin as soon as next week, with easing restrictions on some businesses.

"We are not entering phase 1 today, nor this week," he said based on the data, he believes the state can enter phase 1 of reopening the state as early as next week. — WJHL (@WJHL11) May 4, 2020

BREAKING @GovernorVA says we aren’t going to enter phase one this week but it could happen as early as next week. — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) May 4, 2020

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.