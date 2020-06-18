Reopening the Region: Northam puts off Phase 3, but reveals guidelines

RICHMOND, VA (WJHL) – While Virginia won’t be entering Phase 3 operations yet, Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled the forthcoming guidelines which will include expanding limits on social gatherings and business capacities.

Northam said that officials will continue to analyze data before moving the state to Phase Three operations, adding that the earliest that the state would enter Phase Three would be next Friday, June 26.



Some of the guidelines for Phase Three include:

Social gatherings may include up to 250 people.

Lifting the cap on capacity for nonessential retail and restaurants.

Social distancing will still be required.

Entertainment venues such as zoos may operate at 50% capacity with a cap at 1,000 people.

Gyms and fitness centers may operate at 75% capacity.

Personal grooming services such as barbers and hairdressers will still need to follow physical distancing requirements.

Childcare facilities may open.

Overnight summer camps will remain closed.

Recreational sports must follow physical distancing requirements.

Swimming pools may operate at 75% capacity with physical distancing.

Face coverings will still be required in indoor, public spaces.

Northam said more details will be available on the state website by the end of the day.

The state entered Phase Two Operations on June 5, almost two weeks ago. Phase Two allowed fitness centers to open at 30% capacity, restaurants to operate at 50% capacity and increased social gathering limitations to 50 people.

Northam said he remains in contact with other state governors, and said his administration is continuing to monitor relevant health data before making the decision to further reopen the state economy.

“As you have seen, there have been surges in other states that have eased restrictions prematurely and I am monitoring those very closely,” he said.

“While our data is good, and restrictions may ease, the virus has not gone anywhere. We are adapting our lives around it, but it has not changed.”