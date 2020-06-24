Reopening The Region: Local Va. businesses react to Gov. Northam’s Phase 3 announcement

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Gingerbread Cooking and Catering and Iron Mayhem Gym are on the same page here.

“Yeah it’s great I just pulled it up and read it that’s awesome we can open at 75%,” Iron Mayhem owner Claude Mumpower said.

“Immediately I’m gonna make a post and boost it on Facebook and let everybody know come on in,” Gingerbread Cooking and Catering owner Ginger Mumpower said.

Reacting to the news that Phase 3 of Virginia’s phased reopening is set for next week on July 1st.

“People are ready they don’t wanna take it home they don’t wanna eat in their car anymore they’re ready to come in,” Ginger Mumpower said.

Restaurants had to operate at 50% capacity in Phase 2, that cap has now been lifted.

“Full capacity so you can come in and eat our tables are far enough away to where if you’re family you can still sit together but they’re far enough away from another family,” Ginger Mumpower said.

Social gatherings can now include up to 250 people, which means more events for her to cater.

“Everybody’s back in plan mode and event mode so everybody has missed that and these poor bridges and grooms who’ve spent all this money,” Ginger Mumpower said.

Gyms had to operate at 30% capacity in Phase 2, that has been increased to 75%.

“It’s everybody does their part everybody cleans up I tell everybody when they come in to clean the equipment before they use it after you use it everybody puts their stuff up

