Reopening the Region: Large, no-contact businesses able to open Friday

TENNESSEE (WJHL)- Large, no-contact attractions can reopen on Friday following the release of new guidelines.

A new Executive Order by Governor Bill Lee will allow groups of 50 people to gather at a time in Tennessee.

Lee says he will be signing that order to create, “more consistency to allow us to open our economy and to open up our lives in a safe way, but in a greater way moving forward.”

MORE: Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee to sign executive order allowing people to gather in groups of 50, up from 10

As COVID-19 restrictions are continuing to lighten through Tennessee, the latest guidelines from Governor Bill Lee have been released for large attractions and places like music venues.

Hands On! Discovery Center, Kingsport Speedway, Wetlands Water Park and the Kingsport Carousel all fall under this category.

Today is the day large, attractions can reopen. Though they don’t plan to open till mid June,@visithandson President & CEO, said they’ll be rotating exhibits to encourage social distancing, but also keep everything disinfected and clean for everyone. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/Wk0EPGe04O — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) May 22, 2020

Guidelines include the daily screening for coronavirus symptoms of all staff reporting to work.

It is in encouraged that all staff wear masks and that businesses provided sanitizing stations in staff areas.

“As a part of this executive order as announced earlier this week, larger attractions and bars may reopen if their operations are constant with Tennessee Pledge guidelines, ” said Lee in his press conference Thursday.

It is recommended only large attractions and businesses that can effectively practice social distancing open to protect both employees and customers.

Some of the businesses News Channel 11 has spoken to who do plan on opening say they will be doing multiple deep cleanings throughout the day once they open their doors.

Are you likely to go to a large, non-contact attractions or venue now that they are able to reopen under new recommended guidelines? — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) May 22, 2020

Since Governor Bill Lee’s recommended guidelines weren’t released until Thursday, plenty of businesses are not opening Friday and are waiting to open their doors to make sure they are able to follow these guidelines.

For complete reopening the region coverage, CLICK HERE.