Reopening the Region: Bright’s Zoo reopens Saturday

WASHINGTON Co., Tenn. (WJHL)- Recreational businesses like zoos are opening their doors as we continue to reopen the region.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is allowing educational facilities to reopen their doors, and Bright’s Zoo falls under that category.

David Bright has been hoping to open the facility for a few weeks now, but Saturday was the official reopening day.

“We are extremely happy to be back open, getting to see guests again,” Bright said. “I know a lot of the animals are happy to see guests.”

You can expect social distancing measures in-place as you walk through the zoo.

They are keeping the zoo at 50% capacity.

Most employees are wearing face masks, and some exhibits where social distancing measures can’t take place are remaining closed.

“Lorikeets we took off exhibit because there’s no way to social distance inside that exhibit,” said Bright.

Only a handful of people are allowed in the zoo’s gift shop at a time, and there is a separate entrance and exit at the front of the zoo.

“Our check-in process is a little bit slow,” said Bright. “We’re only allowing five people in the gift shop at a time. They’ve managed that pretty well today, and people have been very understanding, and that was our biggest worry coming into today is that people would be upset that they had to wait in line for a minute or two, but it’s went really smooth.”

